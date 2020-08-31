Chrissy Teigen Introduces Her Family's 'Fabulous New Friends' — Pet Birds Jasmine and Aladdin!

Jasmine and Aladdin are the latest additions to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's lineup of pets

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's household just got a whole lot noisier.

On Sunday, Teigen, 34, announced on Instagram that her family has welcomed two "fabulous new friends" — pet birds Jasmine and Aladdin.

The Chrissy's Court host shared a photo of the two birds sitting side-by-side in a cage. One of the birds is dark brown with a blue shade, while the other is white with a slight shade of blue and brown.

In her caption, the star, who is currently pregnant with her third child, explained of the birds, "this is their little cage so we can hang downstairs, they have a larger one to play in!"

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend's most recent pet addition before the birds was the bearded dragon, which they purchased in May for son Miles Theodore's 2nd birthday.

"Yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner!" Teigen wrote on Twitter at the time. "He is very little right now. I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)."

In another tweet, Teigen said that she would be letting Miles name the little lizard.

In January, Teigen and her family adopted a poodle puppy.

"This is Petey! another little heart in this house to love," the cookbook author wrote on Twitter in January alongside a video of the pooch.

Teigen and Legend, 41, are also pet parents to French bulldogs Penny and Pippa and bulldog Pepper, as well as a hamster named Peanut Butter.