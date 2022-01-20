Chrissy Teigen Introduces New Puppy, Pebbles: 'The Best Cuddler in Our Whole House'

Chrissy Teigen is welcoming a furry new family member!

Teigen, 36, revealed that she and husband John Legend are proud new dog parents. The model and cookbook author introduced her new pet on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of her puppy, Pebbles.

"Thank you for introducing us to this little bug, @jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal! she is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house," Teigen wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows Pebbles posing against a bright red background.

While Pebbles is adorable, she's also a fierce protector, Teigen shared, explaining that the puppy has helped her 5-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, overcome her fear of "bed monsters."

"She came to us with the job of protecting little luna from bed monsters and I'm happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!," Teigen wrote. "Give this girl a raiiiiise honey! welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles! (And thank you for trusting us with her, @pawworks 🙏🏼 thank you for all you do!)"

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Pebbles is the latest animal to join Teigen's family. She and Legend, 43, also own dogs Penny, Pearl and Petey, and count a bearded dragon, hamster and two birds among their pets.

Before welcoming Pebbles, Teigen and Legend adopted Pearl, their basset hound, in late July.

"Pearl has touched down into the Legend/Teigen/Stephens household!" Teigen wrote on Instagram at the time. "We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!"

She added, "I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, Jell-O mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."

Teigen and Legend lost their French bulldog, Pippa, last year, and adopted Pearl shortly after Pippa's death. Teigen mourned the 10-year-old Frenchie in a July Instagram post, sharing a sweet photo of herself and her beloved dog.

"Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home," she wrote at the time. "She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s— from ANY new dog we brought in.