Chrissy Teigen Reveals Family Hamster Peanut Butter Has Died — and He's Already Been Replaced

The Teigen-Legend household is mourning the loss of their pet hamster, Peanut Butter.

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen nonchalantly announced on Twitter that Peanut Butter — one of the family's many pets — has died.

"Oh. peanut butter the hamster died," the cookbook author, 35, wrote.

After a fan tweeted to Teigen offering their condolences to Teigen's daughter Luna Simone, 4, the mom of two responded, "She is okay. we are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff <3."

Teigen then revealed to her followers that she and her husband, John Legend, have already welcomed a new hamster into their home for Luna and son Miles Theodore, 2.

"But do not fret," Teigen wrote alongside a video of a Christmas stocking for their new hamster, New P. Butter.

"That is the name. don't attack me!" she added in a second tweet.

Many of Teigen's followers asked her how she got a stocking made for New P. Butter so quickly, to which she clarified that the original hamster "died a couple weeks ago," adding, "but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster."

Teigen and Legend added the original Peanut Butter the hamster to their family in March 2019. This past January, Teigen shared a video of daughter Luna playing with Peanut Butter after fans questioned the hamster's status.

"Stop asking me if the hamster is still alive yes it’s alive!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Peanut Butter's death comes several months after Teigen announced that the family welcomed pet birds Jasmine and Aladdin.

Before that, the family's most recent pet addition was a bearded dragon, which they purchased in May for son Miles' 2nd birthday.