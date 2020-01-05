Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adopt New Puppy Petey with Help from Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s household just got a little bigger!

On Sunday, Teigen announced the arrival of the new member to their family. “This is petey! another little heart in this house to love,” the Cravings star, 34, wrote on Twitter and Instagram, along with a sweet video of the puppy snuggling on one of their living room couches.

Teigen later said the new dog is “a standard poodle and if he’s anything like his dad, he will be the biggest caramel Gumby ever seen.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend were able to adopt Petey with help from Ellen DeGeneres, who recently shed light on a “dire situation” at The Wagmore Pet Hotel & Spa.

The organization had rescued a family of eight puppies with their mother and father, and were in desperate need of funds and families that would take them in.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“This is our dog Wally’s family. They all need homes. PLEASE help if you can,” DeGeneres had shared on her show’s Instagram page.

Upon seeing the talk show host’s call for help Teigen and Legend looked into the adopting one of the puppies, and their hearts were stolen by little Petey, who they named after the parakeet in Dumb and Dumber, according to Teigen.

“Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!” Teigen shared on Instagram.

The mother of two also shared an adorable photo of her husband and their 3-year-old daughter Luna with Petey.

According to the rescue’s Instagram page, the poodle pups were able to get their shots on Friday thanks to donations raised, and that all of the pets “got a clean bill of health.”

The rescue added that all of the pups would be ready to “visit with potential adopters” in a few days.