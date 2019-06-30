Katherine Schwarzenegger surprised husband Chris Pratt with the “best birthday present ever” after their honeymoon in Hawaii.

The Avengers: Endgame star, who turned 40 on June 21, and revealed the two newest editions to the Pratt family on Instagram Saturday.

“Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring. I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow,” Pratt wrote alongside the photo.

“And no they will not be bacon!” he added.

“They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now,” Pratt said.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot just weeks ago on June 8, have a ranch on Washington State’s San Juan Island, where the Guardians of the Galaxy actor keeps and cares for his goats, sheeps, and a cow.

Image zoom Chris Pratt Chris Pratt/Instagram

“Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless #friendlykingdom #farmlife” he concluded his post.

Pratt is slated to star in the upcoming animated fantasy film Onward, which is set to premiere in May 2020.