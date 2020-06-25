"He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat," Chris Pratt wrote as he mourned the death of his beloved farm animal

Chris Pratt Honors His Late Farm Animal, Prince Rupert the Ram: 'He Will Live on in Our Hearts'

Chris Pratt is mourning the death of one of his farm animals.

On Thursday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who is also an avid farmer, revealed that one of his beloved animals had died: a ram named Prince Rupert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away," Pratt, 41, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the pair cozying up together.

"He took his final rest right next to the still water of the lake under a 100-year-old apple tree. I’m very sad," he continued, "I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat. He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year. #RIPrupert."

A true reflection of the circle of life, just a day earlier, the actor was celebrating the arrival of a new baby cow.

"Meet BOGO. Our newest member to the friendly kingdom," he captioned a photo of the adorable new farm animal and her mom, before humorously recounting her miraculous birth story.

"Mama heifer was one of our working ladies. She came to us recently to dine on our fine summer grass. Well, one night recently she hopped the electric fence, climbed up to a special point on the ranch called ‘Shepard’s Rock’ and dropped this little miracle. We didn’t even know she was pregnant!!! Maybe she wasn’t! Maybe it was immaculate conception! ARE YOU READY FOR A MIRACLE!? Cue gospel music!!!" he quipped.

Pratt regularly posts photos and videos of his farm animal pack, which also includes a pair of pigs gifted to him by wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring," he shared last year, referring to country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow," he added.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who are currently expecting their first child, have a ranch on Washington State’s San Juan Island, where the actor keeps and cares for his many animals.