Chris Lane and his rescue dog Cooper have partnered with Merrick Pet Care to bring BBQ and good news to shelter dogs across the country

Chris Lane Has Cooked Up a Way for You to Enjoy BBQ and Help Pets Too!

It's almost Fourth of July and Merrick Pet Care, a natural pet food leader, and country artist Chris Lane have BBQ on the brain.

Merrick has a new batch of slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs, so they can safely enjoy tasty barbeque with you this summer. But the pet food company isn't just thinking about pets with homes, Merrick is working to make Fourth of July a little brighter for rescue dogs as well.

Together with Lane, Merrick is hosting the BBQ4Good campaign. All diners have to do is order food through Door Dash and use the promo code BBQ4Good now through July 4. For each order that uses the promo code Merrick will make a $1 donation (up to $25,000) to North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill animal rescue organization that has been helping homeless pets nationwide for over 75 years.

"My wife Lauren (Lauren Bushnell Lane) and I adopted our dog Cooper, and we just can’t imagine our lives without him. Shelter dogs are always on our hearts, and I’m excited to work with Merrick on the ‘BBQ 4 Good’ campaign and hopefully bring some joy and BBQ to dogs across the U.S," Lane said of the campaign

"Merrick Pet Care just launched a brand-new line of slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs – Cooper is already a big fan! And, they’re putting the product to good use with the 'BBQ 4 Good’ campaign this summer," Lane said. "They are serving up four new regionally-inspired BBQ recipes to shelter dogs while also donating $50,000 to support animal charities across the country."

Overall, Merrick, with lots of help from Lane and his rescue dog Cooper, plans to spend their summer helping and serving shelter pets.