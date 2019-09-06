Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky's Dog Sunny is Reportedly Missing in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are reportedly searching for their beloved dog, Sunny, after she ran off in Byron Bay, Australia earlier this week.

According to Page Six, family friend Tracey Sparkes shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Wednesday, explaining that the “very friendly” goldendoodle was “approaching her third night lost.” Sparkes asked members of a local Byron Bay Facebook group to “please keep a look out for her.”

Sparkes said that Sunny took off after she was zapped by electric fencing.

Page Six also reported that Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, also posted about Sunny, sharing a missing poster on Instagram that called her a “much loved family pet.”

Hemsworth, 36, and Pataky, 43, appear to have adopted Sunny in November 2014, according to a post on Pataky’s Instagram. The couple also shares three children: daughter India, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5.

In February 2018, the Avengers star shared a video of himself jokingly performing a “surf check” with Sunny in the passenger seat of the car.

“What do ya reckon, Sun?” Hemsworth asks the adorable cream-colored canine as they sit by the ocean. “Surf check. Should we go in or no?”

“Morning surf check with one of the local grommets 🤙🤙,” he captioned the sweet clip.

Pataky also previously shared a photo of Sunny cuddling one of the couple’s children.

“The best moments in life are sometimes just simple!” the actress captioned the touching photo, adding a dog emoji.