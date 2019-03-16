Chris Hemsworth Makes an Adorable New Friend in the Australian Quokka: 'Epic Little Creatures'

Chris Hemsworth has made a new best friend — and it’s the cutest!

The 35-year-old Avengers actor shared a sweet video of himself with a plant in his mouth as he attempted to share the delight with a quokka, a small and furry animal, at Rottnest Island, Australia.

The quokka eventually took a bite of the plant Hemsworth was offering and didn’t seem to mind as the actor leaned close.

“Are you going to share that?” Hemsworth asked as the animal chewed on the plant.

In the caption of the video, the actor wrote, “Spent 3 weeks crawling around the dirt, studying the Quokkas movements, mimicking their language and eventually gained their trust and was accepted as one of them, I now go by the name Quokkachris #rottnestislandwa@australia @rottnestislandwa.”

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

He also shared a selfie with the quokka, as well as another shot of himself, the quokka and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky.

“Got my first quokka selfie this week at @rottnestislandwa. Epic little creatures are all over the island just cruisin through the day doin their thing,” he wrote. “Get there and check it out! #quokkaselfie#wadjemupbidi #rottnestisland @australia.”

Hemsworth’s new sister-in-law, Miley Cyrus, commented on his post, writing, “This photo will break records. #NothingBreaksLikeTheInternet.”

The actor is celebrating some well-deserved downtime before several of his films get released. Hemsworth can next be seen in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International.

He’s also been cast to play Hulk Hogan in an untitled biopic which he is producing alongside Bradley Cooper.