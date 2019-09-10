Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Dog Sunny Found After Running Off and Going Missing in Australia

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth and Sunny Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky‘s beloved dog Sunny has been found in Australia!

Leah Grist, a friend of the famous couple, revealed the exciting news on Facebook, writing, “SUNNY has been FOUND this morning,” in a post shared to Byron Bay Community Board.

Reps for Hemsworth, 36, and Pataky, 43, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sunny vanished after reportedly running off in Byron Bay, Australia last week.

According to Page Six, family friend Tracey Sparkes revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 4 that the “very friendly” goldendoodle was “approaching her third night lost.”

Sparkes asked members of the local Facebook group to “please keep a look out for her.”

Sparkes said that Sunny took off after she was zapped by electric fencing.

Page Six also reported that Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, also posted about Sunny, sharing a missing poster on Instagram that called her a “much-loved family pet.”

Hemsworth and Pataky adopted Sunny in November 2014, according to a post on Pataky’s Instagram. The couple also shares three children: daughter India, 7, and twins sons Sasha and Tristan, 5.

In February 2018, the Avengers star shared a video of himself jokingly performing a “surf check” with Sunny in the passenger seat of the car.

“What do ya reckon, Sun?” Hemsworth asks the adorable cream-colored canine as they sit by the ocean. “Surf check. Should we go in or no?”

“Morning surf check with one of the local grommets 🤙🤙,” he captioned the sweet clip.

Pataky also previously shared a photo of Sunny cuddling one of the couple’s children.

“The best moments in life are sometimes just simple!” the actress captioned the touching photo, adding a dog emoji.