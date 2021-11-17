Chris Evans 'Twins' with Rescue Dog Dodger in Adorable Selfie

Chris Evans has a doppelgänger!

The actor, 40, shared an adorable picture of himself and his dog Dodger on Instagram Tuesday, causing fans to go wild over the pair.

In the photo, the Captain America star wore a plain white tee shirt as he smiled cheek-to-cheek with his rescue pup, asking fans in the caption, "Twins?"

"I don't know who is more adorable. But look at that handsome face ... sorry but I gotta go with Dodger," one fan wrote in a comment, while several commenters flooded the post with heart emojis. "The guy on the right is definitely the cute one. Sorry not sorry," another fan wrote, referring to Dodger.

Evans adopted Dodger in April 2017 while filming the drama Gifted.

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," Evans told PEOPLE shortly after adopting Dodger. "I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there."

"I snagged him and he's such a good dog," Evans said. "They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

The Boxer mix has been a mainstay on the Knives Out star's social media over the past year and a half — and is the reason Evans decided to join Instagram in the first place.

"I guess I caved," he said during a May appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.