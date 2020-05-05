"I guess some things are better left to the professionals," the actor wrote

Chris Evans Shares Hilarious Photo of His Dog Grooming Mishap: 'It Went So Wrong, So Fast'

Chris Evans is having a bit of a ruff time grooming his dog Dodger as he practices social distancing at home.

On Monday, the Avengers star, 38, shared a hilarious photo of his attempt to give his furry friend a haircut, in which the pooch can be seen covered with uneven patches of fur of varying lengths.

"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it," Evans captioned the picture, which was shared on his both his Twitter and newly-created Instagram account.

"It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals," he continued, adding that Dodger "hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great."

Of course, this wasn't the first time actor delighted fans with an adorable shot of his canine companion. In December, Evans posted a photo to Twitter of Dodger wearing a matching version of the popular cozy white cable-knit sweater he had worn in critically acclaimed murder mystery film Knives Out.

Evans adopted the mixed-breed boxer during the production of his 2017 movie Gifted when he visited a dog kennel to shoot a scene.

“I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

“Playing with him is exercise, he’s exhausting,” Evans joked at the time. “He’s up for anything. God dogs, they’re such great animals. I really can’t say enough about dogs, I’m a dog lunatic. He sleeps on my pillow, you wake up face-to-face.”

In 2018, Evans shared a video of the first time he laid eyes on his rescue pup in celebration of National Pet Day on his social media.

“This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay,” wrote Evans in a heartfelt post.