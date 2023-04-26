Chris Evans Says Dogs — Like His Rescue Pup Dodger — Are 'Superheroes': 'They Have Such Courage'

Chris Evans may be Captain America to the world, but to his dog, Dodger, he has a more meaningful title: dad.

The Ghosted actor gave PEOPLE a sneak peek into life with his beloved pooch ahead of his collaboration with dog food brand Jinx. Evans, 41, shared how his canine Dodger changed his life — and how dogs are "superheroes" in their own right.

"If their man or woman is in trouble, they're just jumping in there," Evans tells PEOPLE. "They have such courage, such a clean instinct to do the right thing and to dive in without thought of their own safety. That type of bravery is rare."

Evans adopted Dodger — named after the Artful Dodger in Disney's 1988 film Oliver & Company — from a rescue in 2017 while shooting his movie Gifted. From that day on, Evans and Dodger have been best friends.

Describing Dodger as "so loving" and "so pure," Evans emphasizes that a dog is a reminder that there are creatures in the world that are "just only good."

"He's so honest. He's so genuine. He has no idea who I am other than I'm just his man, that's it," Evans says. "And that's just so refreshing. There's just something about him that feels like a brand new soul, and it just makes me smile every time I see him."

As the 7-year-old dog ages, Evans says his priority is to keep the pet happy and in the best shape possible. To that end, he partnered with Jinx, a dog food brand, to create "The Dog Dream Box," a gift box that will include kibble, treats, and a custom tennis ball and rope designed by Evans.

Apart from seeing Dodger's face on the box, Evans says he's most looking forward to promoting a healthy dog food brand that is also affordable and delicious — and Dodger-approved.

"Every dog deserves to have healthy dog food that they love, that has really good eatability," Evans says. "[Dodger's] truly obsessed with it. And we're a dog-loving country, so every dog owner, no matter what their financial situation, should be able to give their dog something high quality that the dog loves. And that was something I could really get on board with."

The new collaboration will be available on Walmart's website and in select stores nationwide starting May 1.

In addition to a good meal, Dodger enjoys traveling with Evans and visiting him on-set at work. The dog "loves everybody," Evans says, and enjoys meeting new people. Together, the two love to go on walks, hikes, and even rollerblading jaunts.

"The second I show him the Rollerblades or say that word, he's ready to go," Evans says.

While Evans jokes that he would love to get another dog, he says he has no plans to in the near future as keeping Dodger happy is his priority first and foremost. Though the dog enjoys playing with others, he does get a "little jealous if I'm giving another dog love," Evans admits.

"I would hate to think the last chapter of his life was spent in any situation he didn't want to be in," Evans says. "If I had my way, I'd have ten dogs. But right now, he's the priority."

As any follower of Evans on Instagram knows, the actor is a big fan of his pooch.

"He's the most beautiful thing in the world," Evans says.