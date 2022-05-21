Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Adorable Photo of Himself and Pet Dodger

Chris Evans is one proud dog dad!

The actor, 40, celebrated National Rescue Dog Day on Friday by sharing an adorable snapshot of himself and his pet Dodger on Instagram.

In the photograph, Evans can be seen driving a car in a cozy green and blue plaid shirt as Dodger gently rests his head on the Avengers star's shoulder.

"#NationalRescueDogDay," Evans captioned the sweet pic, alongside a red heart emoji.

In the comments section, some of Evans' famous friends couldn't help but gush about the lovable pic.

"The best pup😍," wrote Jamie Chung as Octavia Spencer added: "Awwwwwwwwwww 😮😍."

Evans previously adopted Dodger in April 2017 while filming the drama, Gifted.

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," Evans told PEOPLE shortly after adopting Dodger. "I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there."

"I snagged him and he's such a good dog," Evans added. "They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

The boxer mix has been a mainstay on the Knives Out star's social media — and happens to be the reason why Evans decided to join Instagram in the first place.

"I guess I caved," Evans said during a May 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party," added the actor, who joined the social media platform in May 2020. "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

Evans last celebrated National Rescue Dog Day with a sweet post in 2021 that featured a video taken the day he met Dodger at the shelter.

In the footage, Dodger gets visibly excited as Evans walks over to the kennel and puts his hand out for the pup to sniff. Almost immediately, the dog begins licking the actor's fingers and sticks his nose through the fence to get closer to him.

"Happy #nationalrescuedogday," Evans captioned the post. "This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."