Lifestyle Pets Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Says He Feels 'Lucky' to Be Rescue Pet Dodger's Dog Dad "I hit the lottery," Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, says of Dodger, the boxer mix the actor he adopted in 2017 By Kara Warner and Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. Published on November 11, 2022 01:50 PM PEOPLE's newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive adores gushing about his adorable sidekick. Speaking with PEOPLE for the Sexiest Man Alive issue, cover star Chris Evans shares how blessed he feels to have a pet like Dodger. "What a lucky thing," The Gray Man star says of rescuing his 7-year-old boxer mix. "Because you don't know what you're going to get. Anyone who is a dog owner knows it's a bit of a gamble. I hit the lottery." Evans, 41, adopted the dog — named after a character from his favorite childhood movie, Oliver & Company — in 2017. The pair met at an animal shelter, where Evans was filming a scene for his film Gifted. A Guide to Chris Evans' Tattoos and Their Meanings Today, Dodger and Evans are best friends and business partners. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor is so smitten with his canine companion that he had Dodger's name tattooed on his chest. And like any devoted pet parent, Evans frequently posts about his pup on social media, sharing photos of Dodger cuddling, enjoying car rides, and dressing up. "The amount of ones I post is dwarfed by the amount of ones I have on my phone," Evans says of his extensive Dodger picture collection. "I post them, so I can delete them because I have so many, and I need to save room on the old camera roll," he adds of how he makes space for more Dodger photos on his phone. In early 2022, Evans and Dodger partnered with pet food company Jinx, and both star in the brand's new ad spot. The clip features videos of Dodger throughout his life and voiceover work by the dog's celebrity owner. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Kicks Off Production: 'The Trouble Begins' "There's just something special about dogs. They're just so genuine, so good," Evans says in the spot.