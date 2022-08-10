Chris Evans' Dog Dodger Gets His Own Shirt from 'The Gray Man' Set to Match His Celebrity Dad

Chris Evans shared on Instagram that the wardrobe department for the Netflix film The Gray Man accidentally shrank the blue-collared shirt his character wore in the movie, so Evans gave it to his dog

By
Published on August 10, 2022 03:55 PM
Chris Evans Gray Man sweater on his dog
Photo: Netflix; Chris Evans/Instagram

Chris Evans' dog Dodger may wear the actor's clothes better than he does!

On Wednesday, Evans, 41, posted two adorable photos of his rescue dog on Instagram. In the shots, Dodger dons a shrunk-down version of the blue collared shirt his dad wears in The Gray Man. In the Netflix action movie, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Evans plays a villainous specialist named Lloyd.

"While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd's shirts. I obviously kept it for one reason," Evans captioned the two photos of Dodger, which show the dog handsomely modeling the torn-up, shrunken shirt.

While the shirt may be too small for Evans, the piece of clothing fits Dodger perfectly, even with a massive tear in the back.

Many of Evans' followers commented on the adorable post, gushing over Dodger and his new shirt.

One commenter wrote, "The way it fits him oh so perfectly. It might have been done on purpose 😂."

"Y'all can be twins for Halloween😂," another suggested.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Evans/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Evans/Instagram

This is not the first time Evans and Dodger enjoyed a twinning moment.

The actor, who adopted the 7-year-old boxer mix in April 2017, spoiled Dodger during Christmas 2019 with a cozy white cable-knit sweater so that the pet could have his own version of Evans' popular look from the mystery film Knives Out.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Gets His Beloved Dog a Matching Knives Out Cable-Knit Sweater

In July, Evans spoke with PEOPLE about his lovable canine companion and how he is a pet unlike any other.

Detailing how Dodger is "such a good friend," Evans told PEOPLE, "I'm probably biased, but I would say that Dodger is a cut above the average dog."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Says His Pet Dodger Is ‘a Cut Above the Average Dog’: ‘I'm Probably Biased’
Chris Evans/Instagram

"I mean, he's just such a good guy," the Avengers star continued, noting that Dodger has all the important qualities of a good pet, including "companionship," as well as being "loyal," "fun," and "honest."

"He's just a really happy guy," Evans noted. "[Dodger] makes everyone around him so happy."

