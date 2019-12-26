Chris Evans Gets His Beloved Dog a Matching Knives Out Cable-Knit Sweater

Chris Evans knows how to give the people what they want.

Evans, 38, stars in the new critically acclaimed murder mystery film Knives Out, and viewers have been enamored with one specific thing about his character: his cozy white cable-knit sweater.

After the sweater caused a frenzy among fans who wanted to steal it, the actor gave them a treat on Christmas Day when he posted two shots of his beloved dog Dodger wearing a custom version of the sweater.

Simply captioning the two photos with a Christmas tree emoji, the post quickly had fans swooning over how adorable the duo looks in side-by-side pictures of the two in their matching sweaters.

“I have to see #KnivesOut again just to enjoy this pic fully. Merry Christmas to you and your boy!” one delighted follower wrote.

Film reporter Anna Menta summed up the unexpected obsession in a single tweet: “The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, ‘Sweater.’”

The frayed Aran crewneck (which Evans’ character, spoiled playboy Ransom Drysdale, wears in a scene at a restaurant with Marta Cabrera, played by Ana de Armas) has captivated social media, but Knives Out costume designer Jenny Eagan admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn’t know the brand of the knit because the piece was selected during a rushed fitting.

While she doesn’t remember the details, Eagan’s choice was intentional — she told the outlet that the off-white color of the sweater complimented Evans’ eyes, and made sense for Ransom because “wealthy people can always wear white — nothing ever gets dirty.”

So where did Ransom’s tattered cozy knit end up after filming wrapped?

When asked what Evans swiped from set during a cast interview, he replied, “All the sweaters,” quickly adding, “But I had permission so it’s not stealing.”