Chris Evans' Rescue Dog Dodger Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery: 'Such a Trooper'

"He'll be back in action in no time," Chris Evans said of his canine companion

Chris Evans' beloved dog Dodger is on the mend following hip surgery.

On Friday, the Captain America star, 39, gave fans an update on Dodger's condition after the pup received his second hip replacement.

"Hip replacement #2 completed! Such a trooper. He'll be back in action in no time," Evans wrote alongside a photo of his canine companion's new scar.

The actor also shared several pictures of Dodger's stuffed toy, which Evans said he mended while the pooch was undergoing the operation.

"Yesterday while he was in surgery, so was his favorite lion (which had been on IR since November after a nasty tear)," he captioned the snaps. "I've never sewn anything before but I'm pretty proud of my hack job."

"They're both happily recovering in each other's company," Evans added.

Evans adopted Dodger during the production of his 2017 movie Gifted when he visited a dog kennel to shoot a scene.

"I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "I snagged him and he's such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

Since Evans adopted Dodger, the mixed-breed boxer has been a staple on the actor's social media accounts.

Shortly after joining Instagram, Evans admitted that he had only created an account on the platform so he could share photos of his furry friend.

"I guess I caved," he joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May. "I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

In November, Evans documented an adorable playdate between Dodger and Aly Raisman's dog Mylo, who is also a rescue pup.

"Dodger had a very energetic play date," he captioned a video that showed the pups running around outside.