Lifestyle Pets Chris Evans Celebrates National Dog Day with Pup Dodger: 'In My House, Every Day' The actor shared photos of his beloved rescue pooch in honor of the annual holiday By Kate Hogan Published on August 26, 2022 11:25 AM Let Chris Evans be the first to wish you — and your pup — a happy National Dog Day. The actor posted on Instagram early Friday, declaring "In my house, every day is #internationaldogday" while sharing photos of his beloved rescue dog, Dodger. The snaps included two pics of Evans, 41, and Dodger snuggled up, plus two more of the dog seemingly begging for scraps at a table. Followers, of course, couldn't get enough, with multiple heart-eyes emoji comments left alongside the images. Evans adopted boxer mix Dodger in April 2017 while filming the drama, Gifted. Chris Evans' Dog Dodger Gets His Own Shirt from 'The Gray Man' Set to Match His Celebrity Dad "One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," Evans told PEOPLE shortly after adopting the pup. "I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there." "I snagged him and he's such a good dog," Evans added. "They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love." In July, while dishing on his partnership with dog food company Jinx, Evans called Dodger "a cut above the average dog." "I mean, he's just such a good guy," the Avengers star continued. "He's just really happy ... [and] makes everyone around him so happy."