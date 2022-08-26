Chris Evans Celebrates National Dog Day with Pup Dodger: 'In My House, Every Day'

The actor shared photos of his beloved rescue pooch in honor of the annual holiday

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 11:25 AM

Let Chris Evans be the first to wish you — and your pup — a happy National Dog Day.

The actor posted on Instagram early Friday, declaring "In my house, every day is #internationaldogday" while sharing photos of his beloved rescue dog, Dodger.

The snaps included two pics of Evans, 41, and Dodger snuggled up, plus two more of the dog seemingly begging for scraps at a table. Followers, of course, couldn't get enough, with multiple heart-eyes emoji comments left alongside the images.

Evans adopted boxer mix Dodger in April 2017 while filming the drama, Gifted.

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," Evans told PEOPLE shortly after adopting the pup. "I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there."

"I snagged him and he's such a good dog," Evans added. "They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, while dishing on his partnership with dog food company Jinx, Evans called Dodger "a cut above the average dog."

"I mean, he's just such a good guy," the Avengers star continued. "He's just really happy ... [and] makes everyone around him so happy."

Related Articles
Chris Evans Says His Pet Dodger Is ‘a Cut Above the Average Dog’: ‘I'm Probably Biased’
Chris Evans Says His Pet Dodger Is 'a Cut Above the Average Dog,' But Admits 'I'm Probably Biased'
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Adorable Picture of Himself and Pet Dodger. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdzBf79rfCv/.
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Adorable Photo of Himself and Pet Dodger
chris evans
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Video of 'Best Friend' Dodger on the Day They Met
Chris Evans Gray Man sweater on his dog
Chris Evans' Dog Dodger Gets His Own Shirt from 'The Gray Man' Set to Match His Celebrity Dad
Amir Arison
'The Blacklist' Star Amir Arison on How He Found His 'Absolutely Perfect' Rescue Dog
Chris Evans and dog
Chris Evans 'Twins' with Rescue Dog Dodger in Adorable Selfie
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Turns 41! Mark Ruffalo, More Famous Friends Wish Actor the 'Happiest of Birthdays'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: (L-R) Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman, Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups to Promote Dog Adoption as Bernadette Peters Shuts Down Protestors
John and Ella Travolta Share Emotional Father’s Day Posts
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything'
TobyKeith
TobyKeith the 21-Year-Old Chihuahua Named the Oldest Living Dog by Guinness World Records
Chris Evans Instagram
Shirtless Chris Evans Hangs with His Cute Rescue Dog Dodger in New Photo
chris evans
Chris Evans' Rescue Dog Dodger Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery: 'Such a Trooper'
chris evans
Chris Evans Shares Hilarious Photo of His Dog Grooming Mishap: 'It Went So Wrong, So Fast'
John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
John Travolta Celebrates Easter with Ella, Benjamin, and New Pup Mac N Cheese: 'Happy Easter Everyone'
Puppy Bowl 2022 portraits
Get to Know the Nine Special Needs Dogs Playing in Puppy Bowl 2022 on Super Bowl Sunday
hemsworth,pine,pratt,evans
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate