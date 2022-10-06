Chris Evans Shares Sweet Dog Dad Highlights in New 'Dodger's Story' Ad Spot for Jinx

Chris Evans is offering a peek into his sweet bond with his rescue dog Dodger.



In a new ad spot for dog food brand Jinx, The Gray Man star, who is an investor and spokesperson for the company, narrates a clip that features several adorable highlights from his life with Dodger thus far.



There's footage from Evans' meet-cute with Dodger in 2017, when the actor happened upon a hopeful Dodger waiting for his forever home while filming a scene for his movie Gifted at an animal shelter.



Other moments in the sentimental spot show Evans and the 7-year-old boxer mix running, playing, and cuddling together.



"There's just something special about dogs. They're just so genuine, so good," Evans says in a voiceover in the clip, adding that part of quality care for your dog should include paying attention to what they eat.

"It's important to try and elevate the way we care for dogs and that starts with better nutrition," he says and touts Jinx for being "clean kibble with none of the bad stuff."

Evans announced his partnership with Jinx earlier this year. He and Dodger were customers before partnering with the brand.

"You're always looking for things like this in my profession, finding companies or products that align with your passions, and obviously everyone knows how much I love dogs," Evans told PEOPLE. "Meeting with everyone at Jinx, they not only share the passion, but they have a fantastic product that my dog loves, so it was kind of a no-brainer."

Those familiar with or who follow the Knives Out star on Instagram know that the actor does not shy away from posting about his love for his dog.

"He's such a good friend," Evans said. "I'm probably biased, but I would say that Dodger is a cut above the average dog. He's just a really happy guy. He makes everyone around him so happy."

And although Evans plans to continue posting plenty of Dodger content to his Instagram account, do not expect the pup to get his own handle.

"What the hell would I post on my account?" the actor said with a laugh. "I need to have something to put on mine. Not only would that be too much work for me, but I wouldn't have enough stuff for my own page."

