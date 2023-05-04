Choupette the Cat Responds to the Met Gala Outfits She Inspired: 'Do I Have a Twin Somewhere?'

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Choupette!

On Wednesday, the fashion world's most beloved cat responded to celebrities dressing like her at Monday's Met Gala, which honored Choupette's late owner, fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, for this year's theme.

"Do I have a twin somewhere ?!" the cat's official Instagram page captioned its latest photo." I rate @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10 😼 What about you? How much would you rate them? Did you watch the Met Gala?"

"Choupette was the real star of the Met Gala," one follower wrote, while another loyal fan commented, "Nothing like you Choupette they failed to copy you. You are daddy's girl 😍."

Jared Leto arrived on the white carpet of the famed fashion event dressed in a furry costume replica of Lagerfeld's spoiled feline, with a removable head that he carried around throughout the night, allowing various stars to pose with it. Meanwhile, Doja Cat used special effects makeup to give her face a more feline appearance for the Met Gala.

Chloe Fineman's style on the first Monday in May was more of a subtle, feminine tribute to the high-society pet. The Saturday Night Live star dressed in pink and carried a sparkly pink cat purse.

Making an even more striking statement was Lil Nas X. The singer-songwriter blinged himself out with crystals from head to toe, attending the glitzy annual affair with beaded whiskers and long fingernails in his sparkly silver rendition of a cat.

Choupette rose to fame after Lagerfeld adopted the white Birman feline in 2011. The cat has gone on to model in fashion magazines and collaborate with businesses.

Lagerfeld, who preferred to keep his personal life private, was always willing to talk about Choupette and his love for her. "I like being calm, and my cat is a presence that counts but isn't encumbering," he once said in an interview with Numéro magazine. "She is peaceful, funny, fun, and gracious, she's pretty to look at and has good poise, but her main quality is that she doesn't talk."

The iconic fashion designer even said that being Choupette's owner helped him "become a nicer person."

"Because there is something very touching about her, you see," he told PEOPLE in 2019. "Even if she is spoiled beyond."

When Lagerfeld died in February 2019 from pancreatic cancer at age 85, Choupette released a statement about his death on Instagram.

The post featured a photo of Choupette wearing a black veil, and a caption that read: "With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfled & as my own woman."