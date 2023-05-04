Choupette the Cat Responds to the Met Gala Outfits She Inspired: 'Do I Have a Twin Somewhere?'

The fashion world's most beloved cat responded to celebrities dressing like her at the 2023 Met Gala, which honored her late owner, designer Karl Lagerfeld, for this year's theme

By
Published on May 4, 2023 04:29 PM
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
Photo: Getty (3)

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Choupette!

On Wednesday, the fashion world's most beloved cat responded to celebrities dressing like her at Monday's Met Gala, which honored Choupette's late owner, fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, for this year's theme.

"Do I have a twin somewhere ?!" the cat's official Instagram page captioned its latest photo." I rate @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10 😼 What about you? How much would you rate them? Did you watch the Met Gala?"

"Choupette was the real star of the Met Gala," one follower wrote, while another loyal fan commented, "Nothing like you Choupette they failed to copy you. You are daddy's girl 😍."

Choupette-Lagerfeld
Choupette-Lagerfeld/Instagram

Jared Leto arrived on the white carpet of the famed fashion event dressed in a furry costume replica of Lagerfeld's spoiled feline, with a removable head that he carried around throughout the night, allowing various stars to pose with it. Meanwhile, Doja Cat used special effects makeup to give her face a more feline appearance for the Met Gala.

Chloe Fineman's style on the first Monday in May was more of a subtle, feminine tribute to the high-society pet. The Saturday Night Live star dressed in pink and carried a sparkly pink cat purse.

Jared Leto, dressed as Choupette, attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Making an even more striking statement was Lil Nas X. The singer-songwriter blinged himself out with crystals from head to toe, attending the glitzy annual affair with beaded whiskers and long fingernails in his sparkly silver rendition of a cat.

Choupette rose to fame after Lagerfeld adopted the white Birman feline in 2011. The cat has gone on to model in fashion magazines and collaborate with businesses.

Lagerfeld, who preferred to keep his personal life private, was always willing to talk about Choupette and his love for her. "I like being calm, and my cat is a presence that counts but isn't encumbering," he once said in an interview with Numéro magazine. "She is peaceful, funny, fun, and gracious, she's pretty to look at and has good poise, but her main quality is that she doesn't talk."

The iconic fashion designer even said that being Choupette's owner helped him "become a nicer person."

Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Doja Cat on 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet. John Shearer/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Because there is something very touching about her, you see," he told PEOPLE in 2019. "Even if she is spoiled beyond."

When Lagerfeld died in February 2019 from pancreatic cancer at age 85, Choupette released a statement about his death on Instagram.

The post featured a photo of Choupette wearing a black veil, and a caption that read: "With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfled & as my own woman."

Related Articles
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 
4 horses die at Churchill Downs Ahead of the Kentucky Derby
Four Horses Die at Churchill Downs in Days Leading Up to Kentucky Derby
Lily Collins Snaps Her Annual Bathtub Photo After 2023 Met Gala: ‘Tradition Called’
Lily Collins Gives Fans What They Want and Posts Her Traditional Bathtub Photo After the Met Gala
Lil Nas X Met Gala makeup
Lil Nas X Went from Crystal-Covered Cat at the Met Gala to Fresh-Faced in Just a Few Hours
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Have Nothing but Good Vibes After Wearing the Same Dress to the Met Gala
Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeremy Pope Says He 'Manifested' His Over-the-Top Met Gala Appearance: 'What a Moment This Was'
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Plunging Purple Mini Dress for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Plunging Purple Mini Dress for the 2023 Met Gala Afterparty She Hosted
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cardi B Says 'I Always Get Anxiety' to Outdo Her Met Gala Ensembles: 'Imagine Competing with Yourself'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Jameela Jamil attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)
Jameela Jamil Calls Out 2023 Met Gala for 'Selective Cancel Culture'
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala Hair Had a Mirror-Like Shine Thanks to This Brazilian-Inspired Brand's $34 Hair Oil
The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures
Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Pre-Makeup Skin Prep for the 2023 Met Gala — Here's What She Used
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
See All the Tributes to Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat, Choupette, on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A Look at Rihanna's Fashionably Late Met Gala Appearances (Approved by Anna Wintour) 