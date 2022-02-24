Today Only, This Best-Selling Pet Hair Removal Brush Is the Cheapest It's Been in Years

But more than 75,000 perfect ratings on Amazon signal that the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover might be here to save the day (and our furniture). The ingenious design behind this BPA-free plastic roller is the brush that's tucked inside of it. Instead of using dozens of lint roller sheets and sticky tape to pick up hair, the brush has rows of long, stiff bristles that grab pet hair as it rotates within the chamber. Not only does it take hair off your couch, rugs, blankets, clothes, and more, but it also tucks it all into a hollow compartment, so you can move it around your home for hours before the hair remover needs to be emptied.