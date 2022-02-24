Today Only, This Best-Selling Pet Hair Removal Brush Is the Cheapest It's Been in Years
Being a pet owner is the best — full stop. If there's one catch, however, it's their hair. Depending on your cat or dog's breed, the sheer amount of hair that seems to stick to absolutely everything can be overwhelming. As the owner of a pooch who sheds what feels like a million fine, white hairs every time I pet him, I know that breaking out the vacuum all the time or running through dozens of lint rollers with single-use pieces of tape aren't viable options.
But more than 75,000 perfect ratings on Amazon signal that the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover might be here to save the day (and our furniture). The ingenious design behind this BPA-free plastic roller is the brush that's tucked inside of it. Instead of using dozens of lint roller sheets and sticky tape to pick up hair, the brush has rows of long, stiff bristles that grab pet hair as it rotates within the chamber. Not only does it take hair off your couch, rugs, blankets, clothes, and more, but it also tucks it all into a hollow compartment, so you can move it around your home for hours before the hair remover needs to be emptied.
Typically, the ChomChom brush is $35. It was already on sale, but for today only, it's Amazon's Deal of the Day and just $20 — the cheapest it's been in years.
Aside from its tens of thousands of rave ratings, the hair remover also has over 17,000 five-star reviews. One of those happy customers called this little device the "MVP" and said that after owning it for a mere two hours, they cleaned their couch, blinds, cat tree, and a chair, and declared themselves "obsessed." They added that the hair remover is "so awesome" it should "win an award." The shopper also said that it's better than sticky rollers or velvet hair-removal wands and is simply "the best."
Rid yourself of your pet's hair once and for all with the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover. Just be sure to order one today while it's still on sale.