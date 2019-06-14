Amazon’s Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover Has Over 3,700 Rave Reviews — and It’s Less Than $25 Right Now

While having a pet can bring you so much joy, it can also leave your home full of unwanted pet hair. Even if you take your dog or cat to the groomer frequently, chances are your furry friend is shedding a good amount of hair around your house daily. Thankfully Amazon customers have found a solution to this problem, as they’ve discovered a product that will keep your home looking spotless and fur-free.

The ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover is designed to pick up pet hair quickly and efficiently with its patented rolling brush system. Unlike other pet hair removers, it uses no adhesives or sticky tape. Instead, the device simply catches all the unwanted fur inside its hidden chamber. Simply roll the device back and forth wherever you notice pet hair, and it will be gone in a snap and out of sight.

The number one best seller on Amazon has more than 3,700 rave reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating to boot. “This is hands down the best, fastest pet hair removal tool I’ve ever used. It’s quite ingenious actually,” said one customer. “As you push and pull the ChomChom, there are two sets of lint roller hairs that grab the fur and deposit it in the chamber (one set grabs the hair as you push, the other set grabs the hair as you pull). I LOVE how I can go over a lot of surface area before having to empty the chamber, like an entire couch, something that would’ve required three or four tape roller sheets or 10-15 minutes of vacuuming.”

“I was highly skeptical of all the positive reviews, wondering how this thing could work so well. But lo and behold, this product definitely lives up to its reputation. This thing picks up in three or four swipes what would take me ten times as much time and effort to do with the lint roller. Very clever design! I kind of balked when another reviewer referred to this product as ‘life-changing’ but as it turns out it really is. I no longer cringe with dread every time one of our cats, especially our long hair angora, plants themselves down on the sofa. When they get up I can have it cleaned in a few seconds. Thank you Chom-Chom! We are going to order a couple of more and are recommending it to all our pet loving friends,” said another.

If you’re still not convinced after reading the thousands of rave reviews, hundreds of customers have also uploaded before and after photos of their couches, beds, and rugs to show how effective the handheld product actually is.

Although it’s pricier than other pet hair removers out there, the fact that it doesn’t use sticky tape means you’ll never have to buy replacements — making it much more cost effective in the long run. Plus, with so many reviewers saying the handy device was the best $25 they’ve ever spent, we think it’s definitely worth a try.

