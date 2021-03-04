Sales for This Adorable, Super Effective Pet Hair Remover Just Rose by Over 900%

Customers rave about the limited-edition pet hair remover's combination of cuteness and practicality, adding that it's encouraged their kids to take part in household chores. "The print is adorable," one wrote. "As soon as I opened it, both of my kids wanted to use it and try to invoke the magic of cleaning the 'chihuahua glitter' off the furniture. I have tried vacuuming, lint rollers, lint brushes, tape… This little roller took off more hair in 10 minutes than all the other methods combined."