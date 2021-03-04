Sales for This Adorable, Super Effective Pet Hair Remover Just Rose by Over 900%

If you've struggled to keep pet hair contained while working from home, the customer-loved ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover could be your saving grace. The original model, which has earned over 44,000 five-star ratings, is now available in an adorable new design. Amazon shoppers love it so much, sales have risen by more than 900 percent in the past day.
The limited-edition dog ChomChom roller has all the features that made the first iteration a hit, from a spacious hair-catching chamber to a patented reusable brush system free of adhesives. Yes, it's pricier than the average lint roller, but since you'll never have to purchase replacement parts, it practically pays for itself. It could also be the prettiest pet hair trapper you'll ever encounter — its cartoon dog print will brighten your day with every use.
Engaging the ChomChom's hair-catching powers is simple. Just roll the brush along any carpeted or upholstered surface to capture even deeply embedded pet hair. When it looks like the brush can't trap anything else, press the button on the handle to open and empty the catch chamber.
Buy It! ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Dog, $27.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com
Customers rave about the limited-edition pet hair remover's combination of cuteness and practicality, adding that it's encouraged their kids to take part in household chores. "The print is adorable," one wrote. "As soon as I opened it, both of my kids wanted to use it and try to invoke the magic of cleaning the 'chihuahua glitter' off the furniture. I have tried vacuuming, lint rollers, lint brushes, tape… This little roller took off more hair in 10 minutes than all the other methods combined."
"This product removes an embarrassingly large amount of pet hair from couch and seat covers, upholstered furniture, car seats, cushions, and surprisingly, clothing," said another reviewer. "It is easy to use and requires very little elbow grease to operate, making it ideal for seniors. The money you will save on sticky tape refills will pay for this little wonder many times over!"
You can grab the dog-print ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover for $28 on Amazon. Shoppers say it's so incredible, you'll want to order the cat version, too.
