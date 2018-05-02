Just How Dangerous Is Chocolate to Dogs?

Chocolate is one of the most toxic things your pet can consume.

“Chocolate contains methylxanthines and caffeine, both are very toxic to pets,” says PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin. “Dark chocolate is far more dangerous. All chocolates are dose dependent meaning more chocolate is more deadly. Small amounts may not be a concern but definitely consult your vet immediately either way.”

Unfortunately, chocolate isn’t the only harmful food your pet can accidentally consume. Onions, garlic, grapes, raisins and more fill out the list of Dr. Evan Antin’s most dangerous foods for pets.

If your pet does accidentally eat any of the foods listed in the video above, it’s important to see a veterinarian right away. If you want to take action before visiting the vet, there is a poison control number for pets.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Pet owners can call 1-800-222-1222 for expert advice (for a fee) or visit www.poison.org for more info.