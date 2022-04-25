Chloe Kim and her miniature Australia Shepherd have teamed up with Purina Pro Plan to inspire dog owners and their canines to take part in the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge

Chloe Kim Says Her Dog Reese 'Always' Wants to Work Out with Her: 'We're Besties for Real'

Chloe Kim's dog Reese has quite the athletic lifestyle herself!

"I go work out, and I always bring her with me to the gym," Kim, 22, told PEOPLE at an event to launch her partnership with Purina Pro Plan on April 19. "We go on hikes. We go out everywhere. Whenever I'm driving somewhere, she will come with me."

When asked to describe her relationship with Reese — a miniature Australia shepherd, Kim brought home as a puppy in 2016 — the two-time Olympic snowboarder replied, "Oh, we're besties for real. We do everything together."

Chloe Kim Credit: Purina

As a professional athlete, Kim's schedule gets hectic with traveling. Luckily, the Olympic gold medalist's family is always eager to care for Reese.

"My family always fights over who gets to watch her, so my sisters will want her, or my parents will want her," Kim explained. "And whenever they know I have a trip coming up, they're like, 'Oh, who's going to watch Reese? Can we take Reese?'"

During her chat with PEOPLE, the snowboarder also shared her favorite activities to do with her "superstar" dog.

"She loves exploring, sniffing everything, running around," Kim said of her pup.

"We go on long hikes," the dog owner added. "They're not like an hour. They're pretty long, like four to five hours."

To help Reese maintain the energy, health, and strength she needs to do what she adores, Kim feeds her pet Purina Pro Plan Sport. The athlete said she noticed a switch in her dog after swapping her to the food.

"She's able to keep up her stamina, have high energy, and she can just go on forever," Kim added.

After experiencing what a Purina Pro Plan diet can do, Reese and Kim collaborated with the pet brand on the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge. The program is seeking to reach one million collective miles of dog walking and activity by encouraging pet parents to get active with their pooches.

Pet owners can learn how to participate in the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge and log miles with their pups by visiting the program's website, where they can also discover how a canine nutrition plan can help dogs keep up their active lifestyles.

Chloe Kim Credit: Purina

For each Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge mile logged, Purina Pro Plan will donate 10 cents — up to $100,000 — to Athletes for Animals, a non-profit that focuses on protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. The challenge runs through May 17.

"The goal is to hit a collective of a million miles, and once we hit that, Purina Pro Plan will be donating $100,000 to Athletes for Animals, and I think it's amazing, right?" Kim said of the program. "Get out there, get active, and in doing so, you're also giving back to a great cause."

Kim said that she hopes the challenge inspires pet parents to "spend as much time as you can with your doggies."