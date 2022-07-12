7 Chimpanzees Rescued from Shuttered California Refuge and Transported to Florida Sanctuary

Chimpanzees in Need, supported by Dr. Jane Goodall, has facilitated the rescue of 30 chimpanzees from the now-closed Wildlife Waystation near Los Angeles

Seven chimpanzees have found a forever home after they were rescued from a shuttered wildlife refuge in California.

The chimps — nicknamed the Sunrise Seven — were transported from the now-closed Wildlife Waystation near Los Angeles to a Florida animal sanctuary, Save the Chimps, according to a press release from Chimpanzees in Need, an emergency fund created to help move these primates to new homes.

Chimpanzees in Need facilitated the rescue of the chimpanzees — previously a part of the entertainment industry and research laboratories — after the animals were left in limbo when Wildlife Waystation closed unexpectedly in 2019 due to financial difficulties.

7 chimpanzees rescued from shuttered CA refuge Credit: Chimpanzees in Need/Save the Chimps

"It is a dream come true to have sanctuary retirement among the grassy knolls and open sky at Save the Chimps finally realized for the Sunrise Seven," said Erika Fleury, program director for the North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance (NAPSA), which runs the Chimpanzees in Need emergency fundraising campaign.

As the Sunrise Seven acclimate to their new how, Save the Chimps will introduce the animals to larger social groups to help provide a family structure similar to what they would experience in the wild, Chimpanzees in Need shared.

The Sunrise Seven — which consists of chimps Vanilla, Shake, Cayleb, Ernesta, Jake, Jeff, and Magic — were flown by FedEx from Los Angeles to Orlando and then driven to Save the Chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida, where they are now exploring their 150-acre forever home.

7 chimpanzees rescued from shuttered CA refuge Credit: Chimpanzees in Need/Save the Chimps

"We are grateful to FedEx for flying the seven chimps free of charge, and to Chimpanzees in Need for securing the funding for this crucial rescue," said Ana Paula Tavares, CEO of Save the Chimps.

The Sunrise Seven were among 480 animals left stranded after Wildlife Waystation's closing. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to rehome many of the facility's other animals, but the chimps required a "more challenging and complex effort," Chimpanzee in Need's press release stated.

Chimpanzees in Need's fund for the primates at Wildlife Waystation has helped relocate 30 chimps to new, healthy homes, but 11 chimpanzees remain at the closed refuge. According to Chimpanzees in Need's release, the remaining chimps will be moved to Chimp Haven in Louisiana later this year, after there are enough funds for the operation.

7 chimpanzees rescued from shuttered CA refuge Credit: Chimpanzees in Need/Save the Chimps

"The arrival of the Sunrise Seven at Save the Chimps puts the Chimpanzees in Need rescue effort in the home stretch," Fleury shared. "We're very close to raising the funds needed to move the final 11 chimpanzees and cover additional care costs for all."

"We are grateful for the dedication and generosity of the donors, foundations, and corporations like FedEx that have made these rescues possible," she added. "These chimpanzees have experienced much turmoil in their lives, and they finally have much brighter days ahead."

Chimpanzees in Need has raised nearly $4 million to rehome the animals and build proper facilities. Another $915,000 is needed to complete the rescue of all the chimps, according to the press release.

The new homes of the Sunrise Seven and the other 23 chimps rescued from Wildlife Waystation have all received endorsements from renowned primatologist and animal activist Dr. Jane Goodall.