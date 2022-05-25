This Best-Selling Cooling Dog Mat Is on Sale at Amazon, and Pet Owners Swear by It for Summer
Summer is quickly approaching, so as the days are getting longer and temperatures are rising, it might be time to give your furry best friend a cooler place to rest.
Designed specifically for helping regulate your dog's internal temperature, cooling mats are an easy way to keep your pet comfortable, all summer long, and beyond. Pet owners say they have found one that is their dogs' favorite at Amazon, and it's on sale right now, plus has an extra coupon that can be applied at checkout.
The Chillz Cooling Mat for Dogs provides instant relief to overheated dogs while giving them a comfortable spot to lounge. Thanks to a pressure-activated non-toxic gel that cools upon contact, all your dog needs to do is lay down to feel instantly more comfortable. No need to freeze or chill the mat before your dog uses it.
Plus, the mat even automatically recharges itself after 15 to 20 minutes of non-use. It keeps your pet cool for up to three hours, too.
Buy It! Chillz Cooling Mat for Dogs, $32.98 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Not only is the cooling pad perfect for hot summer nights, but its comfortable padding also makes it great for year-round use. It's made out of a durable, lightweight, and puncture-resistant material, so yes, even the rowdiest of pups can stay cool. The mat is available in three sizes — medium, large, and extra-large — and is super easy to clean, as you just have to wipe it down.
It also happens to be the top-selling cooling dog mat at Amazon, so it's no wonder pet owners are singing its praises, on behalf of their dogs, of course.
"My pup hasn't panted once since I started using this," one five-star reviewer shared, noting that they take this as a sign that their dog "is comfortable" thanks to the cooling mat. Another shopper said their dog can't get enough of the cooling pad: "As soon as he gets in the house [after] being outside, he goes straight to it to cool off from the heat." They added that the cooling mat is now one of their dog's "favorite places in the house."
And dogs aren't the only pets getting in on the cooling action. As one shopper, who was pleasantly surprised by the efficacy of the product pointed out, their cat simply "loves it."
Snag the cooling mat while it's marked down to $33, and give your pets a chill spot to relax.
