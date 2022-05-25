This Best-Selling Cooling Dog Mat Is on Sale at Amazon, and Pet Owners Swear by It for Summer

"My pup hasn't panted once since I started using this," one five-star reviewer shared, noting that they take this as a sign that their dog "is comfortable" thanks to the cooling mat. Another shopper said their dog can't get enough of the cooling pad: "As soon as he gets in the house [after] being outside, he goes straight to it to cool off from the heat." They added that the cooling mat is now one of their dog's "favorite places in the house."