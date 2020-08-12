N.C. Veteran Recovering from Stroke Reunited with the 'Miracle' Chihuahua that Saved His Life

Rudy Armstrong, 86, called on his chihuahua Boo-Boo for help when he found himself in an emergency situation 

By Ally Mauch
August 11, 2020 10:05 PM
Advertisement
Rudy Armstrong and his chihuahua Boo-Boo
CarolinaEast Health System

A chihuahua in North Carolina became an unlikely hero earlier this month when she saved her owner’s life while he was having a stroke.

Rudy Armstrong had begun his day as usual on his houseboat in Oriental, but the 86-year-old Navy veteren later realized something was wrong.

"I sat down in my chair, drank my coffee, and the next thing I know it was after lunch," he told WCTI. "And I couldn’t even get my hand to move and my foot wouldn’t move."

Realizing he was having a stroke and not being able to reach his phone to call for help, Armstrong turned to his pet chihuahua, Boo-Boo.

Rudy Armstrong and his chihuahua Boo-Boo
CarolinaEast Health System

RELATED: California Man Reunited with Dog He Thought Had Died in Apple Wildfire: 'I Thought He Was Gone'

"I didn’t want to be there for a couple of days before somebody would come by," he shared, "So I said, 'Ok Boo-Boo, go get me some help.'"

Boo-Boo did just that, leading the Dockmaster to Armstrong. The Dockmaster called the paramedics and Armstrong was taken to the CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Rudy Armstrong
CarolinaEast Health System

RELATED: Dog Takes Bite From Rattlesnake to Save Owners from Venomous Reptile: 'Most Definitely a Hero'

"We thank him for his service to our country and for allowing us the privilege of caring for him and sharing his story of Boo-Boo, the miracle pup," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

Five days after Boo-Boo saved Armstrong’s life, the pair were finally reunited.

“I’ve got tears running out of my eyes," Armstrong said of the reunion. "Missed her so much, man.”

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com