N.C. Veteran Recovering from Stroke Reunited with the 'Miracle' Chihuahua that Saved His Life
Rudy Armstrong, 86, called on his chihuahua Boo-Boo for help when he found himself in an emergency situation
A chihuahua in North Carolina became an unlikely hero earlier this month when she saved her owner’s life while he was having a stroke.
Rudy Armstrong had begun his day as usual on his houseboat in Oriental, but the 86-year-old Navy veteren later realized something was wrong.
"I sat down in my chair, drank my coffee, and the next thing I know it was after lunch," he told WCTI. "And I couldn’t even get my hand to move and my foot wouldn’t move."
Realizing he was having a stroke and not being able to reach his phone to call for help, Armstrong turned to his pet chihuahua, Boo-Boo.
RELATED: California Man Reunited with Dog He Thought Had Died in Apple Wildfire: 'I Thought He Was Gone'
"I didn’t want to be there for a couple of days before somebody would come by," he shared, "So I said, 'Ok Boo-Boo, go get me some help.'"
Boo-Boo did just that, leading the Dockmaster to Armstrong. The Dockmaster called the paramedics and Armstrong was taken to the CarolinaEast Medical Center.
RELATED: Dog Takes Bite From Rattlesnake to Save Owners from Venomous Reptile: 'Most Definitely a Hero'
"We thank him for his service to our country and for allowing us the privilege of caring for him and sharing his story of Boo-Boo, the miracle pup," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.
Five days after Boo-Boo saved Armstrong’s life, the pair were finally reunited.
“I’ve got tears running out of my eyes," Armstrong said of the reunion. "Missed her so much, man.”