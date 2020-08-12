Rudy Armstrong, 86, called on his chihuahua Boo-Boo for help when he found himself in an emergency situation

N.C. Veteran Recovering from Stroke Reunited with the 'Miracle' Chihuahua that Saved His Life

A chihuahua in North Carolina became an unlikely hero earlier this month when she saved her owner’s life while he was having a stroke.

Rudy Armstrong had begun his day as usual on his houseboat in Oriental, but the 86-year-old Navy veteren later realized something was wrong.

"I sat down in my chair, drank my coffee, and the next thing I know it was after lunch," he told WCTI. "And I couldn’t even get my hand to move and my foot wouldn’t move."

Realizing he was having a stroke and not being able to reach his phone to call for help, Armstrong turned to his pet chihuahua, Boo-Boo.

"I didn’t want to be there for a couple of days before somebody would come by," he shared, "So I said, 'Ok Boo-Boo, go get me some help.'"

Boo-Boo did just that, leading the Dockmaster to Armstrong. The Dockmaster called the paramedics and Armstrong was taken to the CarolinaEast Medical Center.

"We thank him for his service to our country and for allowing us the privilege of caring for him and sharing his story of Boo-Boo, the miracle pup," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

Five days after Boo-Boo saved Armstrong’s life, the pair were finally reunited.