Costa Rica Chihuahua Adopts Quartet of Orphaned Baby Raccoons After Her Owner Rescues Group

A quartet of baby raccoons tragically lost their mother but was lucky enough to have another one step in.

According to ViralHog, the little masked animals tragically lost their mom in San José, Costa Rica. The babies, who likely would’ve died on their own, were found and taken in by a Good Samaritan.

After being rescued by a kind human, the four tiny animals were adopted yet again, this time by their new owner’s pet Chihuahua.

As the video above shows, the tiny dog is treating the baby raccoons like they are her own pups. In the clip, the baby animals, just tiny balls of gray fluff, can be seen cuddling with their surrogate mom, attempting to nurse from the dog and allowing the canine to groom them with her tongue.

Hopefully, this interspecies affection will help these raccoons grow into happy, healthy adults.