Chicago City Council Votes to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages

Image zoom

The Chicago City Council has decided to end the city's long-standing horse-drawn carriage industry.

On Friday, the council voted to ban horse-drawn carriages from the streets of Chicago at the start of the new year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, the vote comes after Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly said he "spent the better part of a decade trying to regulate" the industry, and encouraged carriage operators to "treat their animals in a humane way." However, when violations continued, Reilly said he had no choice but to ban the carriages.

RELATED: Sudden Death of Carriage Horse in New York City Prompts Outrage: 'This Is Not Tourism'

"There are folks that have an issue with this industry entirely related to traffic and public safety. There are others who care about whether these animals are being treated in a humane fashion. For me, it’s a combination of both," Reilly told the Sun-Times.

"I grew up surrounded by farms and horses. They’re bred to work. But they were not bred to be sucking gas fumes from the back of CTA buses and commingling with cement mixers," he added. "That’s not humane treatment of animals. They do not belong in downtown busy traffic. In other cities, we’ve seen people and animals killed because they’re co-mingled with traffic."

Just last month, footage of a 12-year-old carriage horse repeatedly collapsing in New York City circulated online. The horse, who was named Aisha, was later euthanized and the viral video drew increased protests of the industry that is prevalent (and problematic) in many major cities.

Image zoom Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Animal Wellness Action, an advocacy group for animal protection and welfare laws, applauded the Chicago City Council for their breakthrough vote.

"We applaud the Chicago City Council for breaking tradition with this historic move to protect our iconic American equines — whose very backs this country was built upon," Marty Irby, executive director at AWA, told PEOPLE in a statement.

RELATED: Oregon Horse Named Justice Suing Abusive Owner For ‘Pain and Suffering’ They Caused

"Working horses on slippery asphalt for long periods of time without the proper care and nourishment is inexcusable," Irby added. "The animal protection movement in America ignited 150 years ago over the issue of carriage horse abuse, yet many cities continue to allow it to persist today. The American people will no longer tolerate this archaic and abusive enterprise in our modern-day society — this isn’t 1820, it’s 2020, and we must eradicate this antiquated form of transportation and tourism."

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk told the Sun-Times that the vote was "banner day for overworked horses."

"We have high hopes that this kinder, carriage-free city will influence others to follow suit, including New York — where a horse used for carriage rides died in Central Park earlier this year," Newkirk said.

Meanwhile, Larry Ortega, owner of Chicago Horse and Carriage, argued that claims of animal cruelty were "hypocritical."

"Even though there are city, state and federal laws clearly stating what is animal cruelty, there has never been one horse driver or owner arrested operating on the city streets of Chicago," Ortega told the Sun-Times. "To think that the city is fine for a mounted police horse, but not a carriage horse is blatantly hypocritical."

The Chicago horse-drawn carriage industry has been shrinking for years. The new ban will only affect three companies and 10 unused licenses. At its peak, the city had 60 licenses available.

The ban will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2021.