This Poop Purse Is for Pet Owners Who Don't Want to Sacrifice Style While Tending to Dog Waste

Poop bags, but make it fashion!

Shaya, a luxury brand that’s all about creating elevated essentials for pets and humans, has created the ultimate accessory for the style-conscious dog owner: a chic bag that’s big enough to hold all the essentials you’d need for a walk with your pet — including a roll of poop bags.

Dubbed the "Clean Up Purse," the accessory gives pet owners the luxury of never again having to tote around a bag of waste in plain sight.

"Now even the worst part of walking your dog can be done in true fashion," reads a playful product description on the brand’s website.

As an extra bonus for fashionistas, since the mini bag also comes in a variety of colors — black, ruby, cobalt, blush pink, and an all-vegan option — you’ll never have to worry about clashing with your outfit!

The bags can also be attached to a carrier, leash, or set of keys, and Shaya even offers a 30 percent discount on their Clean Up Purses with the purchase of a leash and collar.

Shaya also carries a line of pet carriers in the same classic style as the mini bag, which are designed with "accident-proof" nylon on the inside as well as a zip pocket that'll fit all of your furry friend's treats and toys.

In addition to its functional purpose, the Clean Up Purse also makes for a unique white elephant gift that'll be sure to get the attention of everyone in the room.