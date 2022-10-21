A new calf has joined the herd at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe at the Colorado zoo, gave birth to a female calf on Wednesday. The newborn is Bailey's second calf and the seventh for dad, Khalid. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's reticulated giraffe herd is now 17 members strong thanks to the new addition.

According to a statement from the zoo, the baby giraffe weighed around 125 pounds and measured close to six feet tall at birth. She will not be named until she is at least 30 days old.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo added that Bailey and her daughter are doing well following the birth. Bailey is already introducing her new baby to guests, who can view the animals inside the giraffe barn from a distance. The mother-daughter duo will remain in the public part of the giraffe barn as long as they appear comfortable. If Bailey and the giraffe calf show signs of discomfort, the barn will be closed to the public until the animals are prepared for visitors again.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zookeepers looking after Bailey and her daughter shared that the calf has met many growth milestones typical for newborn giraffes, including taking her first steps and nursing within her first two hours of life.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

For those who can't make it to Colorado to meet the giraffe calf in person, the zoo has a live stream from Bailey's overnight stall for the public to enjoy. Viewers can also see the entire giraffe herd during the day on a separate broadcast of the zoo's two outdoor giraffe cams.

According to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, reticulated giraffes are endangered, but recent reports show wild giraffe populations have grown 20 percent since 2015 — an estimated 117,000 giraffes currently live in the wild.