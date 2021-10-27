I Used This DNA Test on My Rescued Farm Cat, and the Results Were Completely Unexpected
Two years ago, I did a DNA test on my rescue dog, Maverick, through Wisdom Panel, and it provided insight on his ancestry and overall health. When I saw that the brand launched cat DNA testing, I knew I needed to grab one right away for my farm cat, Willis. He looks like a typical domesticated cat, but he's pretty big for his age (not overweight, according to my vet), and has small tufts on top of his ears. Everything made sense after I received his DNA results, which were shocking to say the least. Plus, I was able to relax knowing that he didn't have any bad genes that would cause health issues in the future.
These types of tests can cost a pretty penny, but luckily, Wisdom Panel's Cat DNA Test is discounted during Chewy's early holiday sale. If you've ever wondered about your cat's ancestry, now is the time to find out while the test is 20 percent off. The best part is Wisdom Panel gives you updates on your pet's results as their technology advances. Over a year after receiving my initial results for Maverick, I got an email alerting me about his updated results that provided even more information about his background.
In honor of National Cat Day (October 29), add the cat DNA test to your cart while it's on sale and find out what makes your feline friend who they are. There are a lot more breeds of cats than you might think, and this information can help you make sense of their appearance, behavior, and health.
Buy It! Wisdom Panel Cat DNA Test, $103.99 (orig. $129.99); chewy.com
Thanks to the detailed instructions, the process was simple to follow and the brand even provided tips on how to best extract the DNA sample from my cat. I already have a Wisdom Panel account from Maverick, so all I had to do was add another pet and input his information. If you're new, then you'll be prompted to create an account, which doesn't take long.
The kit includes two swabs that are used to grab sample cells from their cheek along with an envelope and mailing information. I will admit, getting the DNA sample from my dog was much easier than swabbing a cat, but grabbing his scruff with one hand and swabbing with the other made it manageable.
After using both swabs, I placed them back into their packets, sealed the envelope, and filled out Willis' information to ensure they know which DNA sample is his. I like knowing that the brand takes extra steps to avoid potential mix-ups. The shipping label was already provided, so all I had to do was seal it up and put it in my mailbox. Approximately two weeks later, I received an email letting me know Willis' results were in.
The first thing I looked at was his ancestry, which listed the breeds in order from most present to least. His primary breed is American Domestic Cat (not surprising). Then it listed Maine Coon, Sphynx (hairless cat), and LaPerm. I couldn't believe he was part Maine Coon even though it made total sense, and I couldn't help but laugh out loud to find out he was part hairless cat. I had never heard of LaPerm before, so I did a quick Google search that told me they are cuddly, gentle, and purr loudly. All of these characteristics match Willis to a T — he's the neediest and largest cat I've ever had. He weighs a whopping 13 pounds!
Next, I took a gander at his health exam and was happy to see he's in the clear for all genetic health predispositions. If anything notable or at risk was detected, you'd be provided with the name of the potential future complications along with a description of each. This would make it easier to explain to a veterinarian and get the proper preventative care.
Finally, the traits section predicts his coat type and color tail length, and toe count based on the breeds he's associated with. Everything noted here was completely accurate. Overall, the results are fun to look at and helpful to know in case he were to have health complications in the future. To me, the money is well worth the results, especially when it's on sale.
This deal on the Wisdom Panel Cat DNA Test is only available on the Chewy site for another few days, so make sure to take advantage while you can. You'll also find other deals on toys, treats, beds, and more. Don't be afraid to fill your cart before things start to sell out.
