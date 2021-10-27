I Used This DNA Test on My Rescued Farm Cat, and the Results Were Completely Unexpected

Two years ago, I did a DNA test on my rescue dog, Maverick, through Wisdom Panel, and it provided insight on his ancestry and overall health. When I saw that the brand launched cat DNA testing, I knew I needed to grab one right away for my farm cat, Willis. He looks like a typical domesticated cat, but he's pretty big for his age (not overweight, according to my vet), and has small tufts on top of his ears. Everything made sense after I received his DNA results, which were shocking to say the least. Plus, I was able to relax knowing that he didn't have any bad genes that would cause health issues in the future.