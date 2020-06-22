Chewy’s Huge Summer Sale Has So Many Good Deals on Pet Toys, Treats, and Food

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If anything, spending all of this extra time at home due to COVID-19 has shown that pets are truly the best friends. They’re the perfect yoga partner (as Reese Witherspoon proved), a source of charitable inspiration, and, apparently, worth basing a dating app around. So with all of these extra duties under their paws, there’s no wrong time to give them a special treat to show you care — especially when that treat is on sale.

Online pet emporium Chewy is having a massive summer sale on everything you could imagine. Right now, a huge selection of pet beds, toys, crates, food, and treats are on sale or part of BOGO deals that are too good to pass up. The site, which is known for its awesome auto-shipment program, rarely has sales this vast.

It’s the perfect time to restock on treats because you can shop three goodies and get one free. And if your buddy’s toys are looking a little ragged, replacing them won’t tear up your wallet. Things like cat trees are 50 percent off their regular prices, and birthday boxes are seeing huge discounts as well.

Ongoing Chewy Summer Sale Deals:

One of the many standouts in this sale is a water-resistant seat cover built for your car. Now under $10, the cover is perfect for dog owners who love to bring their pup on adventures but don’t like muddy pawprints. Simply loop the straps around your headrests and push the cover’s anchors into the space between cushions, and this clever invention will remain snug. It’s also a great accessory for dogs who pant and slobber.

Unfortunately, this sale only lasts through Wednesday, so shop while you can! Below, the top deals available now:

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover, $9 (orig. $19.99); chewy.com

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Quilted Orthopedic Pillow 42” Cat & Dog Bed, $18.38 (orig. $49.43); chewy.com

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Go Pet Club 28-in Cat Tree, $33.79 (orig. $66.54); chewy.com

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Goody Box Birthday Toys, Treats & Apparel, $22.49 (orig. $39.80); chewy.com

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Dexas Petware BottlePocket, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); chewy.com

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Silicone Slow Feeder Mat, $14.44 (orig. $16.99); chewy.com

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Beginner Grooming Kit for Dogs and Cats, $10.39 (orig. $12.99); chewy.com