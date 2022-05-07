Chewy's National Pet Month Sale Includes the Surprisingly Durable Dog Toy My Pup Loves for 42% Off

After adding all of the essentials to your cart, you can move on to the fun stuff — toys, toys, and more toys! Durable dog toys are hard to come by, but in my personal experience, the Polka Dot Globlet Pig is one of the best. My 55-pound rescue dog, Mylah, is an aggressive chewer who's previously shredded toys to bits within minutes, but surprisingly enough, this now-$7 toy has held up for months. It's still her go-to for daily entertainment even though the squeaker has died out.