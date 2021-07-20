Calling All Pet Owners: Chewy's Mid-Season Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 40% on Almost Everything
It's age-old wisdom, a tale as old as time, a truth that must be universally acknowledged: The best part about owning a pet is spoiling the hell out of them. Naysayers might tell you otherwise, but most of them have probably never experienced the unique joy of unpacking a box full of delicious treats, some new toys, or even a plush bed for their favorite furry companion. In other words, if you know, you know.
If you're looking for a reason to spoil your pets (even though you absolutely don't need one), look no further. Chewy's mid-season sale is on, with savings up to 40 percent off across all categories. There are thousands of products on sale right now, including toys and treats for dogs, litter and scratching posts for cats, accessories and food for small pets like birds or hamsters, and even an entire section dedicated to the pet parent who's more than happy to foot the bill for all of it.
It would be impossible to highlight all of the amazing products on sale in one single story — as mentioned, there are literally thousands — but we recommend heading to the landing page and shopping by category. In addition to searching through all the dog-specific deals, curated cat curiosites, and perfectly picked pet parent presents, you can also browse the different bargains on offer, too. Our favorite additional deal running on the site right now: Chewy is offering a $20 gift card to anyone who spends $50 or more on their purchase. In other words, you can spoil your pets a ton, and then when you're finished, you can spoil them a little more.
Below, we've picked out our 10 favorite deals across categories, but definitely don't stop with just this list. As mentioned, there are thousands of deals to browse through — and at prices like this, with additional offers like this, it's simply the perfect time to remind your pet just how much you love them.
Best Deals in the Chewy Mid-Season Sale
- Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Blue, XX-Large, $35.59 (orig. $54.49)
- Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post, 33-in, Tri-post, $47.75 (orig. $54.82)
- Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 5-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply), $22.93 (orig. $28.66)
- Tylee's Human-Grade Beef Recipe Dog Food, 96-oz bag, $29.98 (orig. $39.93)
- Freshpet Vital Chicken Recipe Fresh Dog Food, 1.75-lb bag, Case of 4, $26.97 (orig. $35.96)
- Frisco Pillow Cat & Dog Bed, $13.99, (orig. $27.97)
- Nylabone Puppy Chew Starter Kit Triple Pack Puppy Chew Toy, $7.17 (orig. $11.99)
- Kong Classic Dog Toy, $12.99 (Spend $50 and get a $20 gift card)
- Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Skin & Coat Support Dog & Cat Supplement, $34.99 (orig. $35.99 + spend $50 and get a $20 gift card)
- Frisco Lavender Fields Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter, $12.59 with code SIZZLING20 at checkout, (orig. $15.74)
Shop the Chewy mid-season sale from now until July 26.