Your Labor Day plans might entail relaxing by a lake and hosting a cookout, but for many, it also means preparing a shopping list for massive weekend sales. As if you needed yet another reason to treat your pets to more goodies, the Chewy Labor Day sale can be your latest excuse — at least that's what we'll tell ourselves. The retailer has already slashed prices on all sorts of essentials like crates, memory foam beds, grooming supplies, toys, and more, by up to 63 percent. Below you'll find the best deals to take advantage of for dogs and cats.