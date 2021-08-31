Chewy's Labor Day Sale Has Hundreds of Items for Up to 63% Off — Here Are the 12 Best Deals for Dogs and Cats
Your Labor Day plans might entail relaxing by a lake and hosting a cookout, but for many, it also means preparing a shopping list for massive weekend sales. As if you needed yet another reason to treat your pets to more goodies, the Chewy Labor Day sale can be your latest excuse — at least that's what we'll tell ourselves. The retailer has already slashed prices on all sorts of essentials like crates, memory foam beds, grooming supplies, toys, and more, by up to 63 percent. Below you'll find the best deals to take advantage of for dogs and cats.
Whether you're preparing for a new arrival or stocking up on essentials for your current pet, Chewy has you covered with everything you need at low prices. But don't hesitate — the sale only lasts a few days, and popular items like the Kong squeeze ball and cat flower fountain might sell out. The Kong ball is durable enough to withstand aggressive chewing, and has a loud squeaker inside that grabs their attention for a game of fetch. It's no wonder thousands of dog owners swear by it.
Meanwhile cat owners can't stop raving about the flower drinking fountain. They say it's the secret to getting your cat to drink more water. Cats naturally gravitate toward clean, running water, so it's no surprise that the flower fountain has more than 1,000 five-star reviews. It's ideal for single- and multi-cat households, and right now, it's marked down to one of its lowest prices ever at just $26.
Not only will you find incredible discounts during the sale, but you can also score a free $25 electronic gift card when you spend $50 or more on select items. It's just another good reason to stock up without feeling guilty. Scroll down to see the 12 best deals to shop while the Labor Day sale is still going on.
Chewy Labor Day Deals for Dogs
- Kong Squeeze Ball, $2.19 (orig. $5.99)
- MidWest iCrate Collapsible Wire Dog Crate, $58.99 (orig. $114.99)
- FurHaven Memory Foam Dog Bed, $67.14 (orig. $94.99)
- Furminator Dog Deshedding Brush, $33.95 (orig. $39.99)
- JW Pet Gripsoft Deluxe Dog Nail Clipper, $6.30 (orig. $16.99)
- Furbo Dog Treat Dispenser and Camera, $150 (orig. $199)
Chewy Labor Day Deals for Cats
- Midwest Day Tripper Cat Backpack, $66.99 (orig. $108.99)
- Armarkat Covered Cat Bed, $18.18 (orig. $45)
- Armarkat 68-Inch Cat Tree Condo, $99.99 (orig. $165)
- SmartyKat Electronic Motion Toy, $10.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Catit Flower Cat Fountain, $25.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Good Pet Stuff Cat Litter Planter, $64.14 (orig. $89.99)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Chewy's Labor Day Sale Has Hundreds of Items for Up to 63% Off — Here Are the 12 Best Deals for Dogs and Cats
- The Luxe Face Mask Jennifer Aniston Made Famous Is 50% Off on Amazon
- These Non-Toxic Reusable Containers Are Perfect for School Lunches, and They Just Launched in Kids' Sizes
- Kourtney Kardashian Wore Edgy '90s-Inspired Jewelry All Over Italy — Shop Similar Styles for Less