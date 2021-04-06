Chewy Just Announced a Massive Sale on Dog Beds, Cat Scratchers, Crates, and More

Profile Menu
Spring cleaning, organizing, and refreshing your space can be a lot of fun — especially when there are pets involved. After all, your favorite furry friends are probably a huge part of how you got through the last year in quarantine. Now that there’s an end in sight, your pets deserve some fresh new digs just as much as you do. Thankfully, Chewy just dropped a major sale that’s going on from now until April 11, and you can save big on items like dog beds, cat scratchers, crates and playpens, bowls and water dishes, accessories, and more.
Chewy is calling it the Refresh Your Nest sale, because it includes everything you need to turn your house into even more of a home for your animals. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new bed for your dog, this cooling orthopedic option is sure to keep him or her comfy and chilled out all summer long. If you’d rather your cat didn’t satisfy its urge to climb and scratch on the side of your couch, check out this incredible 72-inch cat tree and condo (it’s literally an entire house for them, right inside your own living room). If you recently got a new puppy and are looking for a solid way to crate train, this soft-sided dog pen ensures your little one will stay safe while they’re learning. And, if you just want to spruce up your pet wares, there are also bowls and accessories on sale too.
The best part about Chewy’s home sale is that there aren’t just hundreds of items to choose from — there are also a few different ways to save. Many items listed in the sale come with an additional 10, 15, 20, or 30 percent off at checkout (even on items that are already discounted). Some products offer additional gift cards at checkout; in other words, free money for even more chances to spoil your pet. And many of the smaller items on offer like bowls, accessories, and mats are buy three, get one free — just mix, match, and add four to your order to get that last one for no charge.
If you’re a pet owner, you’re probably just as excited as you are overwhelmed by this sale, so we took the liberty of finding some of the best options that Chewy has to offer. Check out these favorites below, or head to Chewy’s website before the sale ends on April 11.
