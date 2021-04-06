Chewy Just Announced a Massive Sale on Dog Beds, Cat Scratchers, Crates, and More

Chewy is calling it the Refresh Your Nest sale, because it includes everything you need to turn your house into even more of a home for your animals. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new bed for your dog, this cooling orthopedic option is sure to keep him or her comfy and chilled out all summer long. If you’d rather your cat didn’t satisfy its urge to climb and scratch on the side of your couch, check out this incredible 72-inch cat tree and condo (it’s literally an entire house for them, right inside your own living room). If you recently got a new puppy and are looking for a solid way to crate train, this soft-sided dog pen ensures your little one will stay safe while they’re learning. And, if you just want to spruce up your pet wares, there are also bowls and accessories on sale too.