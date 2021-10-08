Chewy Is Having a Massive Halloween Sale, and These Epic Dog Costumes Are Up to 30% Off
Halloween is excellent for a lot of reasons — crisp and cool fall air, scary movie marathons, an ongoing and perfectly reasonable excuse to eat copious amounts of candy. If you're a pet owner, though, Halloween is thrilling for one reason and one reason alone: You get to dress your pets up in costumes. And right now, Chewy has dog and cat Halloween costumes (as well as a whole host of other tricks and treats) for up to 30 percent off.
Browsing through the Halloween section of Chewy's website, you'll find toys, leashes, accessories, and more; the brand has virtually everything you need to spend a very spooky October 31 with your favorite four-legged friend. Naturally, the most robust section of Halloween offerings are the Halloween costumes, which include options for cats as well as dogs of varying sizes.
Some of the most epic costumes include this UPS driver get-up (perfect for those pets who just so happen to be obsessed with the actual UPS driver), as well as the below spaceship costume, which will surely send any onlookers straight to the moon when they see it.
Buy It! Frisco Front Walking Spaceship Dog & Cat Costume, $11.89 (orig. $16.99); chewy.com
Another excellent category of pet costume is "other animals" — after all, if you have a dog, why not dress them up like an adorable pig? If you've got a cat, they'd probably make an excellent chicken. It's Halloween, so nothing has to make sense, right?
Costumes typically range in size from S to XXL, which means furry goblins of all weights and heights can participate in the fun. Be sure to measure your pet carefully when selecting a costume, and double-check that they can move freely and with full range when they're wearing it. Of course, not all dogs and cats like playing dress-up. In fact, if your pet shows any signs of resistance, it's best to respect their wishes and refrain from trying to jam them into a Yoda costume. However, should you have a pet that's docile and amenable to your harebrained schemes, a Halloween costume is a hilarious and festive way to celebrate the holiday.
Check out some of our faves below, or head to Chewy's website and shop the Halloween sale for yourself.
Buy It! Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume, $12.99 (orig. $15.99); chewy.com
Buy It! California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); chewy.com
Buy It! Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume, $12.79 (orig. $15.99); chewy.com
Buy It! Frisco Chicken Costume, $5.39 (orig. $8.99); chewy.com
Buy It! Frisco Pig Dog & Cat Costume, $10.19 (orig. $16.99); chewy.com
Buy It! Rubie's Costume Company Belle Disney Princess Dog & Cat Costume, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); chewy.com
