Chewy Is Having a Massive Halloween Sale, and These Epic Dog Costumes Are Up to 30% Off

Costumes typically range in size from S to XXL, which means furry goblins of all weights and heights can participate in the fun. Be sure to measure your pet carefully when selecting a costume, and double-check that they can move freely and with full range when they're wearing it. Of course, not all dogs and cats like playing dress-up. In fact, if your pet shows any signs of resistance, it's best to respect their wishes and refrain from trying to jam them into a Yoda costume. However, should you have a pet that's docile and amenable to your harebrained schemes, a Halloween costume is a hilarious and festive way to celebrate the holiday.