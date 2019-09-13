Your Pet Will Get All the Treats in One of These Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes

Get your pet's Halloween shopping done right now
By Kelli Bender
September 13, 2019 05:29 PM

Halloween is approaching! You have a little over a month to make sure your pet is ready for the year’s spookiest and sweetest holiday. 

Chewy has made it easy for pet parents to deck out their furry friends in head-turning Halloween looks. The online pet supply retailer just released their new cat and dog Halloween costumes for 2019. Read on to find the perfect outfit for your pet and get their Halloween shopping done right now. 

The best part? Almost all of these costumes are available for dogs and cats! 

Little Devil

Dragon

Price: $19.99

Fuzzy Monster 

Price: $10.99 - $12.99

Great White Shark

Price: $11.99 - $14.49

Hot Dog

Price: $11.99 - $12.99

LED Bumble Bee

Price: $17.99 - $19.99

Lion

Price: $11.99- $13.99

Mermaid

Price: $14.99 - $16.99

Police Pet

Price: $13.99 - $15.99

Raptor Dinosaur

Price: $18.99 - $20.99

Lobster

Price: $12.99 - $14.99

Stegosaurus Dinosaur

Price: $22.99 - $24.99

Tarantula Spider

Price: $12.99 - $14.99

Udderly Cow

Price: $13.99 - $15.99

Unicorn

Price: $12.99 - $14.99

Chewy Box Delivery Driver

Price: $14.99 - $16.99

Walking Cowboy

Price: $14.99 - $16.99

Walking Panda

Price: $16.99 - $18.99

Walking Teddy Bear

Price: $14.99 - $18.99

Werewolf 

Price: $14.99 - $16.99

Storm Trooper

Price: $15.69 - $17.66

Walking Thor

Price: $22.99 - $28.16

Buzz Lightyear

Price: $19.52 - $22.22

