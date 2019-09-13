Your Pet Will Get All the Treats in One of These Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes

Halloween is approaching! You have a little over a month to make sure your pet is ready for the year’s spookiest and sweetest holiday.

Chewy has made it easy for pet parents to deck out their furry friends in head-turning Halloween looks. The online pet supply retailer just released their new cat and dog Halloween costumes for 2019. Read on to find the perfect outfit for your pet and get their Halloween shopping done right now.

The best part? Almost all of these costumes are available for dogs and cats!