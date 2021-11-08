Shop

Chewy's Early Cyber Deals Sale Is Up to 50% Off, and It's Totally Worth Shopping

Find dog beds, cat trees, and grooming tools
By Carly Kulzer November 08, 2021 06:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Pets are family too, which means your holiday shopping list probably includes a few goodies to treat your furry friend. And you don't have to spend a fortune to get quality items thanks to Chewy's latest sale. As part of its Early Cyber Deals, you can score up to 50 percent off beds, toys, treats, grooming supplies, and more.

Since the sale only lasts until November 23 — which is before Black Friday starts on November 26 — we sifted through the site and found 20 deals that are worth shopping. To make things even easier, we've broken down these items into categories so that you can easily find the deals you're looking for. 

Dog owners should take advantage of this orthopedic pillow top bed and a water-resistant car seat hammock while they're marked down to $35 and $17, respectively. The bed is ideal for older dogs or pups recovering from an injury or surgery, giving them a comfortable place to relax (and it looks pretty chic, too). For dogs who travel, the car seat cover is a must. It prevents your seats from being covered in hair and helps keep your car in pristine condition. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

For cat lovers, you won't want to miss incredible deals on furniture and cat tree condos: Everything we found is $78 or less. Check out the EZ Mount Cat Window Perch for kitties who can't get enough bird-watching, and for households with multiple cats, the Frisco 62-inch Cat Tree should be at the top of your shopping list. It features five scratching posts, two hideouts, and three pedestals to provide plenty of entertainment and maximum comfort. 

And no matter what type of pet you have, everyone can benefit from grooming supplies. Cats, dogs, birds, guinea pigs, and other small animals could use routine brushing or at least a nail trim every now and then, and this sale has low prices on brushes, bathing gloves, nail clippers, and grinders. We're not saying you should skip the groomer altogether, but these tools could help make appointments less frequent. 

RELATED: This Air Purifier Went Viral on TikTok for Collecting a Gross Amount of Pet Hair, and It's on Amazon

Read on to see the full list of deals, which start at just $6, from Chewy's sale. And don't forget to take advantage of items that are buy three, get one free —you can mix and match any items that are part of the deal. 

Credit: Chewy

Chewy Early Cyber Deals for Dogs:

Chewy Early Cyber Deals for Cats:

Chewy Early Cyber Deals for Grooming:

Chewy Early Cyber Deals Buy 3 Get 1 Free (mix and match):

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com