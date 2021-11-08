Chewy's Early Cyber Deals Sale Is Up to 50% Off, and It's Totally Worth Shopping
Pets are family too, which means your holiday shopping list probably includes a few goodies to treat your furry friend. And you don't have to spend a fortune to get quality items thanks to Chewy's latest sale. As part of its Early Cyber Deals, you can score up to 50 percent off beds, toys, treats, grooming supplies, and more.
Since the sale only lasts until November 23 — which is before Black Friday starts on November 26 — we sifted through the site and found 20 deals that are worth shopping. To make things even easier, we've broken down these items into categories so that you can easily find the deals you're looking for.
Dog owners should take advantage of this orthopedic pillow top bed and a water-resistant car seat hammock while they're marked down to $35 and $17, respectively. The bed is ideal for older dogs or pups recovering from an injury or surgery, giving them a comfortable place to relax (and it looks pretty chic, too). For dogs who travel, the car seat cover is a must. It prevents your seats from being covered in hair and helps keep your car in pristine condition.
For cat lovers, you won't want to miss incredible deals on furniture and cat tree condos: Everything we found is $78 or less. Check out the EZ Mount Cat Window Perch for kitties who can't get enough bird-watching, and for households with multiple cats, the Frisco 62-inch Cat Tree should be at the top of your shopping list. It features five scratching posts, two hideouts, and three pedestals to provide plenty of entertainment and maximum comfort.
And no matter what type of pet you have, everyone can benefit from grooming supplies. Cats, dogs, birds, guinea pigs, and other small animals could use routine brushing or at least a nail trim every now and then, and this sale has low prices on brushes, bathing gloves, nail clippers, and grinders. We're not saying you should skip the groomer altogether, but these tools could help make appointments less frequent.
Read on to see the full list of deals, which start at just $6, from Chewy's sale. And don't forget to take advantage of items that are buy three, get one free —you can mix and match any items that are part of the deal.
Chewy Early Cyber Deals for Dogs:
- K&H Pet Products Elevated Dog Bed, $30 (orig. $46.99)
- Frisco Water-Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover, $16.23 (orig. $23.19)
- Frisco Plush Orthopedic Pillowtop Dog Bed, $34.91 (orig. $58.18)
- Buckle Down Personalized Dog Collar, $21.60 (orig. $27)
- Frisco Clear Vinyl Dog Raincoat, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
Chewy Early Cyber Deals for Cats:
- K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Perch, $39.37 (orig. $77.99)
- Merry Products Night Stand Cat Litter Pan Cover, $55.16 (orig. $110.32)
- Frisco 62-Inch Modern Cat Tree, $74.60 (orig. $99.47)
- Frisco Square Cat Fountain, $19.57 (orig. $24.99)
- Frisco Natural Wood Modern Cat Tree, $77.58 (orig. $129.30)
Chewy Early Cyber Deals for Grooming:
- Safari Shedding Comb for Long-haired Dogs, $10.47 (orig. $11.99)
- HandsOn All-in-One Pet Bathing and Grooming Gloves, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Millers forge Nail Clipper, $5.95 (orig. $9.91)
- JW Pet Palm Nail Grinder, $21.69 (orig. $24.99)
Chewy Early Cyber Deals Buy 3 Get 1 Free (mix and match):
- Multipet Latex Polka Dot Globlet Pig Squeaky Dog Toy, $4.40 (orig. $5.29)
- Kong Puppy Dog Toy, $6.49
- Nylabone DuraChew Axis Bacon Flavored Chew Bone, $13.49 (orig. $20.49)
- Kong Softies Fuzzy Bunny Cat Toy, $5.99 (orig. $6.49)
- Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Petlinks Sea Ramp Cat Scratcher with Catnip, $18.74 (orig. $31.32)
- Chewy's Early Cyber Deals Sale Is Up to 50% Off, and It's Totally Worth Shopping
- Shoppers Say This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Just as Strong' as Their Dysons — and It's $72 Today Only
- All of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are Under $50 on Amazon
- It's Your Last Chance to Snag This Hoover Pet Vacuum Cleaner for Just $59 at Walmart