8 Pet Products to Shop During Chewy's Huge National Dog Day Sale — That Could Also Score You a Free Gift Card
In case you didn't know, National Dog Day is August 26, and Chewy is having a sale to celebrate. Of course you'll see discounted prices, but the real deal is that you'll receive a free $30 electronic gift card when you spend more than $100, which is easy to do when shopping for your furry friend. The sale is already live and only lasts one more day, so make your selections while you can.
As if you don't already have a mental catalog of things you'd like to gift your dog, we've curated a list of products for your pup just in case — and together they pass the $100 requirement for the gift card. But don't worry, Chewy's sale has hundreds of other options to choose from if you don't see something you like.
8 Essentials at Chewy's Dog Day Sale
- Frisco Reflective Rope Dog Leash, $9.40
- Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed, $21.99
- Cozy Courier Deshedder Tool, $20.17 (orig. $29.99)
- Frisco Easy Grip Stake with Tie Out Cable, $11.62 (orig. $12.61)
- Kong Classic Dog Toy, $12.99
- Star Wars Covered Pet Bed, $26.14
- Li'l Pals Double-Sided Dog Comb, $6.93 (orig. $6.99)
- Nylabone Puppy Teething X Bone, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
Our list of essentials features everything your dog needs including beds, leashes, toys, and grooming tools. Although everything is worth adding to your cart, the elevated dog bed should be at the top of your shopping list. It has more than 3,600 five-star reviews and is ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Plus, it will help keep your dog cool and comfortable in the heat thanks to its elevated mesh design.
"I've had dogs for 40 years and can't believe I haven't had one of these sooner," says one satisfied customer. "This is super sturdy, lightweight, and both dogs love it. I didn't have any trouble putting it together as others have mentioned. Did it by myself in under 10 minutes...and I might just order another one — you can't beat the price!
For all of the Star Wars fans out there, consider the Mandalorian-inspired Baby Yoda covered bed. It's made for small dogs and cats who enjoy being tucked away in a cozy hideaway. But hurry, this popular item is bound to sell out.
Our list wouldn't be complete without a few toys to treat your pup with, and these well-known brands are meant to withstand even the toughest chewers. Behold the Kong classic and Nylabone teething bone. Both are made with durable rubber that's made to last, but won't harm your dog's teeth. You can even fill the Kong with peanut butter or other pet-safe filling to reward your pup during training.
Now that the sale is on your radar, it's time to fill your virtual cart and take advantage of the $30 gift card giveaway. Remember, the deal only lasts one more day.
