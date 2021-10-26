7 Cozy Dog Beds to Buy from Chewy's Early Holiday Sale for Up to 40% Off
If Chewy isn't already your go-to for pet essentials, it should be, especially while the Shop Early and Save event is in full swing. The massive sale covers all types of pets and all categories, including toys, treats, and beds, the latter of which are up to 40 percent off right now.
Dog beds come in all shapes and sizes, and so do their price tags. Some cost hundreds of dollars, but the ones below are budget-friendly, even without their sale prices, and they don't compromise quality or comfort. There are huge discounts on an outdoor bed, a self-warming pillow, orthopedic beds, sofa bed, and even the TikTok-famous donut dog bed that's used by Noodle the pug to predict what kind of day we're going to have.
Shop Dog Beds on Sale at Chewy
- Frisco Faux Felt Zipper Pillow Bed, $28.28 (orig. $49.99)
- Frisco Eyelash Dog Bolster Bed, $16.91 (orig. $28.18)
- Frisco Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Dog Bed, $26.21 (orig. $43.68)
- Frisco Self Warming Pillow, $9.75 (orig. $13.93)
- Frisco Plush Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed, $42.36 (orig. $60.52)
- Frisco Sofa Pet Bed, $83.72 (orig. $139.54)
- Frisco Igloo Covered Dog Bed, $11.36 (orig. $18.94)
If you're shopping for a senior pet, consider one of the orthopedic options that are specifically designed to support their joints. For puppies and dogs still in training, a dog bed with a removable cover is a must: Cleaning accidents and muddy paw prints is a cinch when you can just toss it in the wash.
And shy pups who prefer an enclosed space to make them feel safe will warm up to an "igloo" covered dog bed. The secure option has hundreds of reviews from shoppers, many of whom say it's ideal for small breeds — one even used it as a cozy birthing suite. No matter which dog bed you choose, you can't go wrong with treating your pup. Plus, Chewy offers free shipping on all orders of $50 or more, which means you should probably browse the treats and toys, too. But don't wait too long, because these incredible deals only last until 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 28.
