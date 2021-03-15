Chewy Releases Exclusive Collection of Disney Pet Products with Star Wars and Marvel Toys Too

It's a big day for Disney pet lovers.

Chewy just dropped The Disney Collection, a line of over 400 Disney pet products exclusive to the online retailer, and PEOPLE has the first look.

The collection not only covers classic Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck, and beloved Disney films such as Aladdin and The Lion King, but it also contains adorable products inspired by Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. And yes, that means plenty of Baby Yoda goodies for your cats and dogs.

The Disney Collection is full of products to serve most of your pets needs. There is furniture, like the Baby Yoda — also known as The Child and Grogu — pet bed below to keep your furry friend comfortable and pop-culture savvy.

And there are oodles of toys to be found in Chewy's new collection too. Whether you adore Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, or Pixar, there is likely some toy in this collection that both suits your pet's play style and reps your favorite character.

Along with beds and toys, The Disney Collection also includes leashes, collars, and plenty of adorable apparel. According to Chewy, everything in the collection "is designed to bring the joy of Disney into everyday life with pets."

