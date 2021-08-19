Disney Just Dropped a Halloween Collection at Chewy — Including Hocus Pocus Toys That Are Bound to Sell Out

The collection also puts a spooky twist on characters and movies that aren't as closely associated with Halloween as the Sanderson Sisters and Hocus Pocus. Marvel fans are sure to appreciate this dog plush toy that features the Hulk gripping two ghosts with his fist, while those who love a classic Disney moment may want to give their pup this plush toy of Pluto sporting a Halloween costume. If you have a cat, you can take home a spooky twist on Mickey Mouse with either this corduroy fabric pumpkin toy or this ghostly plush kicker toy.