Chewy and Disney’s Collection for Pets Is Already Selling Out — Here’s What to Buy

The collection has a dizzying array of more than 400 products, with over 180 choices alone in the pet toys section. Our favorite picks include Star Wars' biggest phenomenon of the last few years, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), as well as classic fan-favorite characters like Pluto, Mickey Mouse, and those from Pixar's Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. movies. To narrow things down, we've highlighted the 14 best things to order now.