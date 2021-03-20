Chewy and Disney’s Collection for Pets Is Already Selling Out — Here’s What to Buy

If you're a Disney pet parent, then you need to head to Chewy. Released last week, the Disney Collection at Chewy features pet products from your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel franchises. From dog and cat toys to beds, leashes, and clothes, the lineup is a paw-sitively adorable assortment for Disney lovers and their four-legged friends.
The collection has a dizzying array of more than 400 products, with over 180 choices alone in the pet toys section. Our favorite picks include Star Wars' biggest phenomenon of the last few years, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), as well as classic fan-favorite characters like Pluto, Mickey Mouse, and those from Pixar's Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. movies. To narrow things down, we've highlighted the 14 best things to order now.
Looking for squeak toys? Check out the plush Baby Yoda in his crib that's perfect for both play and cuddle time. Cats will surely go wild for the catnip-infused Millennium Falcon teaser toy, while dogs that love fetch can chase down Captain America's shield. Those who also want tug toys can grab plush Pixar's aliens linked on a squeaky rope toy.
And if you're headed outdoors, leash up your pup with a Toy Story-themed option that's bound to put your dog above the pack; a Baby Yoda fan has already raved about the Mandalorian-themed harness. You can even dress up your dog with a reversible Baby Yoda bandana or a Mickey Mouse dog tie for extra style points.
For a comfy place for pets to lay their heads, the Pluto Pillow Cat and Dog Bed is a supportive option that even senior dogs can easily hop on. And Best Friends by Sheri, which makes a donut-shaped bed that pet owners love, has new covered beds with Mickey and Minnie themes included in this collection. There's also a Baby Yoda-themed house that burrowing dogs will surely love.
Because it's Disney, it's no surprise that items like this Chewbacca-themed harness, this Pixar Easter Basket Hide and Seek Plush Puzzle Dog Toy, and a Baby Yoda chew toy are already selling out. Shop top picks from the pup-pleasing collection below.
Buy It! Pixar Monsters, Inc. Mike Wazowski Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $8.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Star Wars The Child in Carriage Plush Dog Toy, $12.99; chewy.com
Buy It! Star Wars Millennium Falcon Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Pixar Aliens Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Pixar Woody Plush Kicker Cat Toy with Catnip, $7.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Marvel's Captain America's Shield Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $8.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Disney Pluto Donut Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $9.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Star Wars The Mandalorian’s The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $21.99; chewy.com
Buy It! Disney Pluto Pillow Cat & Dog Bed, $34.99; chewy.com
Buy It! Best Friends by Sheri Disney Mickey Mouse Covered Cat & Dog, $39.98; chewy.com
Buy It! Pixar Toy Story Dog Leash, $14.99; chewy.com
Buy It! Star Wars The Mandalorian’s The Child "Cutest Bounty" Reversible Dog & Cat Bandana Dog Leash, $10.99; chewy.com
Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Dog & Cat Necktie, $8.99; chewy.com
Buy It! Disney Cinderella Satin Dog & Cat Dress, $15.99; chewy.com
