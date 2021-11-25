Chewy's Cyber Week Sale Features Items Up to 50% Off — Including Essentials for Dogs, Cats, and Small Pets
The Black Friday madness has already begun, but your holiday shopping isn't complete until you've added a few pet essentials to your list. Our pets are part of the family after all, and deserve to be spoiled, too. Right now Chewy is having a massive Cyber Week sale that includes hundreds of deals that are up to 50 percent off until November 30, which means you still have five days to take advantage of these low prices, with some items starting at just $2. We saved you time by sifting through the site and curating a list of the best deals that are worth having on your radar.
No matter if you're an experienced dog owner or just welcomed a new furry friend to the family, you're probably aware that everyday necessities like beds, crates, and toys can really add up. Thankfully, you can shop a water-resistant car seat cover and collapsible wire crate for $30 and $54 respectively, and the crate is available in multiple sizes to fit your needs. Another shocking deal that's sure to grab your attention is the self-warming pillow bed that's on sale for just $8, which is practically unheard of.
Cats naturally love to be pampered (most of the time), and these cyber deals at Chewy will help you do just that at very low prices. Treat your cat to his own personal scratching post and a few toys for the holidays to keep him entertained. For households with multiple cats, a heavy-duty cat tree with various levels is the way to go. This one in particular stands 76 inches tall and has plenty of nooks and crannies for multiple cats to hide and play at the same time. Don't worry, we also included a few items to make your life as a cat owner easier, like this TSA-approved expandable cat carrier.
Further on our list of the best deals you'll also find essentials for small animals like guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, and more that cost as little as $2. Along with major markdowns, Chewy is also offering a buy two get one free deal on select items — giving you yet another reason to fill your virtual cart. Read on to see the full list of deals that are worth shopping for dogs, cats, and small pets.
Deals for Dog:
- Frisco Self Warming Pillow Rectangular Pet Bed, $7.37 (orig. $15.99)
- Chuckit! Kick Fetch Ball Dog Toy, $8.82 (orig. $31.99)
- Frisco Heavy Duty Collapsible Wire Dog Crate, $53.96 (orig. $73.99)
- Iris Elevated Dog Bowl with Airtight Food Storage, $28.31 (orig. $44.99)
- Frisco Quilted Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover, $29.82 (orig. $37.27)
- Frisco Plush Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed with Removable Cover, $42.09 (orig. $60.13)
- Wisdom Panel DNA Test for Dogs, $106.61 (orig. $149.99)
- Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Tough Dog Toy, $3.86 (orig. $13.99)
- Frisco Eyelash Dog Bolster Bed, $29.45 (orig. $49.08)
- Benebone 4-Pack Holiday Durable Dog Chew Toys, $17.42 (orig. $48.80)
- Frisco Ripstop Nylon Harness and Rope Leash Bundle (small), $26.11 (orig. $53.24
- Frisco Ripstop Nylon Harness and Rope Leash Bundle (medium), $25.10 (orig. $50.19)
- Frisco Ripstop Nylon Harness and Rope Leash Bundle (large), $24.32 (orig. $51.71)
Deals for Cats:
- EliteField Expandable Soft Airline-Approved Cat Carrier Bag, $42.98 (orig. $89.99)
- Kong Refillable Turtle Catnip Cat Toy, $2.15 (orig. $5.99)
- Frisco XXL Heavy Duty Cat Tree, $89.56 (orig. $127.94)
- Frisco Reversible Square Cat Pad, $5.45 (orig. $9.99)
- Catit Design Senses Circuit Motion Activated Illuminated Balls, $3.99 (orig. $7.99)
- Fat Cat Big Mama's Scratch 'N Play Ramp Cat Toy, $9.84 (orig. $26.99)
- K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Perch, $12.37 (orig. $43.99)
- Fresh Step Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter, $17.59 (orig. $23.79)
- Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post, $13.68 (orig. $17.10)
Deals for Small Pets:
- Zilla Turtle Chasers Floating Shrimp Turtle Treats, $3.28 (orig. $7.49)
- Zilla Night Red Heat Incandescent Reptile Terrarium Lamp, $4.31 (orig. $8.99)
- Oxbow Woody Combo Small Animal Chew Toy, $1.90 (orig. $3.99)
- Kaytee FerreTrail Flex-E Fun-nels, $10.18 (orig. $25.99)
- Ware Pig Loo Small Animal Hideout, $5.79 (orig. $11.58)
- Oxbow Flip & Roll Small Animal Chew Toy, $3.40 (orig. $6.79)
- Ware Natural Hut Small Animal Hideout, $8.20 (orig. $16.39)
- Wagner's Classic Wild Bird Food, $8.49 (orig. $16.99)
- Polly's Pet Products Hardwood Bird Perch, $6.03 (orig. $16.02)
- Caitec Featherland Paradise Knots N Blocks Bird Toy, $7.78 (orig. $27.24)
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Deals (Mix and Match):
- Kong Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy, $11.49 (orig. $18.99)
- Kong SqueakAir Balls 6-Pack, $6.02 (orig. $11.99)
- Frisco Flat Plush Squeaking Alligator Dog Toy, $5.75
- Kong Classic Dog Toy, $12.99
- Frisco Refill Dog Poop Bags, $6.81
- Frisco Giant Dog Training Potty Pads, $23.50
- Frisco Bird Teaser with Feathers Cat Toy, $2.68
- Frisco Cat Tracks Butterfly Cat Toy, $10.98
- Frisco Double Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $5.99
- Frisco Paw & Play Crinkle Ball Cat Toy 4-Pack, $4.99
- Ethical Pet Laser Exerciser Original Cat Toy, $3.91 (orig. $8.99)
Deals for Grooming:
- Hartz Groomer's Best Combo Dog Brush, $3.28 (orig. $5.47)
- Frisco Soft Slicker Dog Brush, $3.76 (orig. $6.27)
- Frisco Nail Trimmer for Dogs, $4.74 (orig. $9.48)
- Frisco Beginner Grooming Kit, $7.15 (orig. $11.92)
- Pet Republique Dematting Rake, $10.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Nail Clippers for Cats, $2.53 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
- Dremel Dog & Cat Nail Grinder Kit, $29.90 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Deshedding Cat & Dog Brush, $9.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Microfiber Towel for Dogs & Cats, $6.48 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- Chewy's Cyber Week Sale Features Items Up to 50% Off — Including Essentials for Dogs, Cats, and Small Pets
- Surprise! Amazon Officially Launched Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — These Are the 25 Best Deals
- Amazon Shoppers Say They're Getting the 'Best Sleep in Years' with This Memory Foam Pillow — and It's on Sale
- Madewell Just Put Everything on Sale — Including the Denim Jacket Meghan Markle Owns