The Black Friday madness has already begun, but your holiday shopping isn't complete until you've added a few pet essentials to your list. Our pets are part of the family after all, and deserve to be spoiled, too. Right now Chewy is having a massive Cyber Week sale that includes hundreds of deals that are up to 50 percent off until November 30, which means you still have five days to take advantage of these low prices, with some items starting at just $2. We saved you time by sifting through the site and curating a list of the best deals that are worth having on your radar.