Chewy's Cyber Week Sale Features Items Up to 50% Off — Including Essentials for Dogs, Cats, and Small Pets

Take advantage of deals that start at just $2
By Carly Kulzer November 25, 2021 07:00 AM
The Black Friday madness has already begun, but your holiday shopping isn't complete until you've added a few pet essentials to your list. Our pets are part of the family after all, and deserve to be spoiled, too. Right now Chewy is having a massive Cyber Week sale that includes hundreds of deals that are up to 50 percent off until November 30, which means you still have five days to take advantage of these low prices, with some items starting at just $2. We saved you time by sifting through the site and curating a list of the best deals that are worth having on your radar.  

No matter if you're an experienced dog owner or just welcomed a new furry friend to the family, you're probably aware that everyday necessities like beds, crates, and toys can really add up. Thankfully, you can shop a water-resistant car seat cover and collapsible wire crate for $30 and $54 respectively, and the crate is available in multiple sizes to fit your needs. Another shocking deal that's sure to grab your attention is the self-warming pillow bed that's on sale for just $8, which is practically unheard of. 

Cats naturally love to be pampered (most of the time), and these cyber deals at Chewy will help you do just that at very low prices. Treat your cat to his own personal scratching post and a few toys for the holidays to keep him entertained. For households with multiple cats, a heavy-duty cat tree with various levels is the way to go. This one in particular stands 76 inches tall and has plenty of nooks and crannies for multiple cats to hide and play at the same time. Don't worry, we also included a few items to make your life as a cat owner easier, like this TSA-approved expandable cat carrier

Further on our list of the best deals you'll also find essentials for small animals like guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, and more that cost as little as $2. Along with major markdowns, Chewy is also offering a buy two get one free deal on select items — giving you yet another reason to fill your virtual cart. Read on to see the full list of deals that are worth shopping for dogs, cats, and small pets. 

Deals for Dog:

Deals for Cats:

Deals for Small Pets:

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Deals (Mix and Match):

Deals for Grooming:

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

