Chewy's Blue Box Sale Event Has Toys, Beds, and Treats for Up to 50% Off — but Only for 72 Hours

If you spend over $75 on select items, you’ll get a free $25 gift card to use later
By Carly Kulzer June 21, 2022 09:16 PM
As if you need another excuse to spoil your pets this week, Chewy is having a massive summer sale called the Blue Box Event, in which treats, bedding, furniture, and toys for pets are currently up to 50 percent off. 

The kicker? The parade of deals only lasts until June 24, so that means you only have a few more days to shop the sale. Now's the time to stock up on treats from brands that are veterinarian approved and give your furry friend a new toy (or two) to keep them entertained all summer. 

Since time is limited, we've rounded up the 15 best deals to look out for so you can fill your cart ASAP and get everything delivered in a timely manner. Did we mention that if you spend over $75 on select items, you get a free $25 eGift card, too? 

Best Chewy Blue Box Deals

For those who adopted their dog from a shelter or rescue, then you've probably wondered what breed they actually are. Right now, the Embark DNA test for dogs is on sale for $40 off and not only does it tell you what kind of dog you have, but it also informs you of any potential health risks they might have in the future. Plus, you have the option to connect with any puppy relatives who have also submitted a DNA test. It's a fun and informative way to better understand your dog. 

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Embark DNA Test for Dogs, $159 (orig. $199); chewy.com

If you're a Star Wars fan, you're in for a treat since lots of Mandalorian-themed pet supplies are on major sale — we're talking as little as $4. The Grogu-covered cat and dog bed is great for smaller pets who prefer to sleep in an enclosed space, which often helps them feel more safe and secure. Add the matching Grogu silicone lick mat to your cart too, and cover it with peanut butter or wet food to treat your pet while also providing enrichment. We also couldn't help bringing this adorable Stormtrooper collar and leash bundle to your attention while it's just $11. 

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Star Wars the Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $19.32 (orig. $24.15); chewy.com 

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Star Wars the Mandalorian Grogu Silicone Dog & Cat Treat Lick Mat, $3.51 (orig. $7.02); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Star Wars Stormtrooper Collar and Leash Bundle, $10.21 (orig. $13.61); chewy.com

Whether you're gifting them a new bed or their favorite treat, there's no better time to splurge on your pet. The Chewy blue box event has practically everything your pet could need and it's all on sale for the next few days until deals end on June 24. Keep scrolling to see more incredible deals that are worth shopping for your pet including a highly rated cooling dog bed

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Zebra Rope Squeaky Dog Toy, $5.38 (orig. $7.69); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Butterfly Cat Tracks Cat Toy, $8.42 (orig. $10.98); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Peek-a-Boo Cat Chute Cat Toy, $5.76 (orig. $11.51); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Double Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $4.36 (orig. $8.71); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Hill's Natural Jerky Strips with Real Beef Dog Treats, $5.99 (orig. $7.99); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Crosshatch Dog Crate Mat, $13 (orig. $25.99); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Two By Two The Laurel Jute Cat Scratching Post, $38.49 (orig. $54.99); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! New Age Pet ecoFLEX Dog Crate & End Table, $105.99 (orig. $199.99); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Fetch Rubber Flyer Dog Toy, $5.10 (orig. $7.28); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! Greenies Feline SmartBites, $13.29 (orig. $18.99); chewy.com

Credit: Chewy

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Dog Pad, $63.69 (orig. $129.99); chewy.com

