Chewy's Blue Box Sale Event Has Toys, Beds, and Treats for Up to 50% Off — but Only for 72 Hours
As if you need another excuse to spoil your pets this week, Chewy is having a massive summer sale called the Blue Box Event, in which treats, bedding, furniture, and toys for pets are currently up to 50 percent off.
The kicker? The parade of deals only lasts until June 24, so that means you only have a few more days to shop the sale. Now's the time to stock up on treats from brands that are veterinarian approved and give your furry friend a new toy (or two) to keep them entertained all summer.
Since time is limited, we've rounded up the 15 best deals to look out for so you can fill your cart ASAP and get everything delivered in a timely manner. Did we mention that if you spend over $75 on select items, you get a free $25 eGift card, too?
Best Chewy Blue Box Deals
- Embark DNA Test for Dogs, $159 (orig. $199)
- Star Wars the Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat and Dog Bed, $19.32 (orig. $24.15)
- Star Wars the Mandalorian Grogu Silicone Dog and Cat Treat Lick Mat, $3.51 (orig. $7.02)
- Frisco Zebra Rope Squeaky Dog Toy, $5.38 (orig. $7.69)
- Frisco Butterfly Cat Tracks Cat Toy, $8.42 (orig. $10.98)
- Frisco Peek-a-Boo Cat Chute Cat Toy, $5.76 (orig. $11.51)
- Frisco Double Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $4.36 (orig. $8.71)
- Hill's Natural Jerky Strips with Real Beef Dog Treats, $5.99 (orig. $7.99)
- Disney Mickey Mouse Crosshatch Dog Crate Mat, $13 (orig. $25.99)
- Star Wars Stormtrooper Collar and Leash Bundle, $10.21 (orig. $13.61)
- Two By Two The Laurel Jute Cat Scratching Post, $38.49 (orig. $54.99)
- New Age Pet ecoFLEX Dog Crate & End Table, $105.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Frisco Fetch Rubber Flyer Dog Toy, $5.10 (orig. $7.28)
- Greenies Feline SmartBites, $13.29 (orig. $18.99)
- K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Dog Pad, $63.69 (orig. $129.99)
For those who adopted their dog from a shelter or rescue, then you've probably wondered what breed they actually are. Right now, the Embark DNA test for dogs is on sale for $40 off and not only does it tell you what kind of dog you have, but it also informs you of any potential health risks they might have in the future. Plus, you have the option to connect with any puppy relatives who have also submitted a DNA test. It's a fun and informative way to better understand your dog.
