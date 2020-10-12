Attention, Pet Owners! Chewy Is Selling Toys, Treats, and More for Way Less Right Now

Seasoned pet owners know that Chewy is a one-stop online marketplace for all of your companion’s needs, whether you’re shopping for bird cages, dog treats, or even habitat decor for a special reptile in your life. If there are any pet necessities you’ve been itching to get your paws on, now’s the time to buy: Chewy’s 2020 Blue Box Event officially kicked off yesterday, and it’s full of once-in-a-season discounts on feeders, grooming tools, and more. In fact, the last time we saw markdowns like this from the site was during its summer sale.