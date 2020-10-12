Attention, Pet Owners! Chewy Is Selling Toys, Treats, and More for Way Less Right Now
Your one-stop sale for all of your pet’s needs
Seasoned pet owners know that Chewy is a one-stop online marketplace for all of your companion’s needs, whether you’re shopping for bird cages, dog treats, or even habitat decor for a special reptile in your life. If there are any pet necessities you’ve been itching to get your paws on, now’s the time to buy: Chewy’s 2020 Blue Box Event officially kicked off yesterday, and it’s full of once-in-a-season discounts on feeders, grooming tools, and more. In fact, the last time we saw markdowns like this from the site was during its summer sale.
We’ve broken down the massive Blue Box sale by hand-selecting the best deals in four of Chewy’s main categories: food and treats, bowls and feeders, grooming, and toys. The list features plenty of options for dog products, cat products, and products for other pets, so rest assured you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for.
Toys
- Frisco Mythical Mates Hide and Seek Plush Castle Puzzle Dog Toy, $13.56 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Kong Refillable Beaver Catnip Cat Toy, $5.47 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Hartz Just For Cats Peek & Play Pop-Up Tent Cat Toy, $8.27 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Booda Multi Color 2-Knot Rope Dog Toy, Large, $8.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Scratch Lounge Cat Toy with Catnip, 30% off at checkout (orig. $34.95)
Bowls and Feeders
- Frisco Silicone Slow Feeder Mat with Stainless Steel Bowl, $16.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Silicone Collapsible Travel Bowl Set, 3 Count, $10.31 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Personalized Ceramic Pet Bowl, Large, $19.79 (Buy 2, Save 25%)
- PetRageous Designs Non-Skid Pet Bowl Wire Stand, 30% off at checkout (orig. $30.70)
- OurPets MetalShield Dog Body Non-Skid Plastic Dog Bowl, 5% off at checkout (orig. $18.80)
Grooming
- Burt’s Bees Dander Reducing Wipes for Cats, 50 Count, $6.43 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Paws and Pals Best in Show Dog and Cat Deshedding Tool, $7.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Dental Wipes for Dogs and Cats, 30 Count, $3.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Frisco Shed Control Shampoo with Aloe for Dogs and Cats, $8.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Master Grooming Tools Japanese Curved Pet Shears, 10% off at checkout (orig. $106.21)
Food and Treats
- Bones and Chews All Natural Grain-Free Jerky Dog Treats, $11.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- Hartz Delectables Bisque Chicken and Tuna Lickable Cat Treat, 5 Pack, $4.99 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free)
- American Journey Active Life Formula Beef, Brown Rice, and Vegetables Dry Dog Food, 14-Pound Bag, $24.49 (Buy 1, Get 1 Free)
- Now Fresh Grain-Free Adult Fish Recipe Dry Cat Food, 15% off at checkout (orig. $64.09)
- Zilla Aquatic Turtle Food, 30% off at checkout (orig. $2.99)
The event, which will run through Wednesday, October 14, features standout deals like buy two, get 25 percent off personalized products and 40 percent off your first Chewy Autoship purchase. Other notable discounts for pets include 30 percent off of the large PetRageous Designs Non-Skid Pet Bowl Wire Stand, a rust-resistant table system that allows K9 owners to securely elevate food and water for big dogs who have trouble reaching down to floor level. Not looking for anything in particular? You can’t go wrong with the buy three, get one free deal taking place on select apparel, treats, and toys like this Kong Refillable Beaver Catnip Toy, which boasts hundreds of five-star reviews from satisfied feline parents.
